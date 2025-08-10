Motorists queue before midnight on Aug 8 at Smart Energy station due to 40% off on petrol and diesel in celebration of Singapore’s 60th birthday

SINGAPORE: After a petrol station announced a 40 per cent discount on fuel to celebrate Singapore’s 60th birthday, people started lining up in the middle of the night to wait in line.

Smart Energy announced its flash promo, which was exclusive for members, on Aug 7. It offered 40 per cent off for Petrol RON 95, RON98, and Diesel Euro 5, depending on the outlet, from 12:00 am till 11:59 pm on Aug 9 for Smart Energy Card members at its stations at Mandai, Jalan Buroh, and Defu Lane.

The long queue at the outlet at Mandai was captured in a video, which was posted on TikTok by @imreallybubbles.

“For reference, we drive a sedan car and had ~1/4 tank left. Full tank was $48.99 after discount🤑 oh but there’s a $5 fee for the membership card registration which is necessary (But honestly we got rlly lucky cos we reached at like 11:57 PM and were like the first few🥲) Got a shock at the queue when we drove out lol otherwise we wouldn’t have bothered to queue as well haha HAPPY NATIONAL DAAAAYYY!!!,” the post author wrote.

@imreallybubbles idk if this would hit the westies algorithm but 40% off petrol @ Smart Energy today only!!! 9 Aug!! Till 2359!!! For reference, we drive a sedan car and had ~1/4 tank left. Full tank was $48.99 after discount🤑 oh but there’s a $5 fee for the membership card registration which is necessary (“: But honestly we got rlly lucky cos we reached at like 11:57PM and were like the first few🥲 Got a shock at the queue when we drove out lol otherwise we wouldn’t have bothered to queue as well haha HAPPY NATIONAL DAAAAYYY!!! #sgfyp #ndp2025 ♬ Home – Kit Chan

The total bill for her car’s full tank meant they ended up paying around S$1.72 per litre of RON 95 fuel, which is not bad at all.

She noted in her video how good a deal the 40 per cent discount was, but noted that she did not want to store too much on the company’s membership card, as they don’t live near any of the Smart Energy outlets.

Interestingly, since the post author was unsure of how much fuel they should get, like a true 21st-century Singaporean, she took to ChatGPT for advice, which suggested that S$64 worth of petrol for their Toyota Corolla Axio 1.5X.

“I decided to go with S$50!” the post author wrote.

As to her final verdict as to whether it was worth it to avail of the flash promo from Smart Energy, she decided that it would be so for people who live within a 30-minute drive of one of the outlets, and if “the queue wasn’t insane.”

Her video has since gotten almost 142,000 views and dozens of comments, including one TikTok user who joked: “Truly home, truly Singaporean. I love queuing.”

Another quipped, however, “I went at the time and saw the queue… then see JB no jam at all and proceeded.” /TISG

