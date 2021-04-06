Motorists highlight road safety after seeing cyclists ‘all over the road’ in Woodlands

The cyclists had turned right at an intersection alongside other vehicles; however, there were instances where at least six cyclists were spread out across three lanes of the road.

“Is this even acceptable? The cyclists were all over the road!!! So dangerous!!! How to drive you teach me?! (sic)” wrote a netizen on Facebook indicating a group of cyclists on Woodlands Centre Road.

It appears that the cyclists changed lanes to avoid entering the Bukit Timah Expressway (BKE), which they are not permitted to take, noted a mothership.sg report.

The post included some more video footage of the incident before the cyclists had made the turn. It showed some of the cyclists on the extreme right while others were on the middle lane.

At one point, one of the cyclists appeared to have changed lanes abruptly, causing a nearby vehicle on the right lane to hit the brakes.

The stretch of Woodlands Centre Road they were taking has two compulsory left-turn lanes. That was why the cyclists tried to move to the third lane from the left.

In response to the videos, members from the online community debated when the cyclists should have formed up to make the turn, whether at the middle lane or the rightmost lane.

Many also noted that the cyclists failed to indicate to the motorists their intention to change lanes, hence posing a risk for road safety.

According to the Road Traffic (Bicycles) Rules, the rider of a bicycle, power-assisted bicycle, trishaw, or tricycle must hold out his arm left or right arm (depending on direction) horizontally with the palm of the hand to the front. The signal should also be made in sufficient time to enable traffic to take appropriate action to avoid danger.

In response to similar incidents, calls for stricter rules and regulations such as the re-introduction of licence plates or bicycle registration have been made recently by actor Tay Ping Hui and the chief executive of Temasek Holdings, Ms Ho Ching./TISG

Read related: S’pore actor Tay Ping Hui laments lack of road safety from reckless cyclists