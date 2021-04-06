Home News In the Hood Motorists highlight road safety after seeing cyclists ‘all over the road’ in...

Motorists highlight road safety after seeing cyclists ‘all over the road’ in Woodlands

The cyclists also failed to indicate they were changing lanes

Photo: FB screengrab

Author

Hana O

Date

Category

Home NewsIn the Hood
- Advertisement -
Singapore – More footage of cyclists in Singapore taking multiple lanes has sparked online debate regarding road safety.

“Is this even acceptable? The cyclists were all over the road!!! So dangerous!!! How to drive you teach me?! (sic)” wrote a netizen on Facebook indicating a group of cyclists on Woodlands Centre Road.

The cyclists had turned right at an intersection alongside other vehicles; however, there were instances where at least six cyclists were spread out across three lanes of the road.

Photo: FB screengrab/Amanda Mandy

At one point, one of the cyclists appeared to have changed lanes abruptly, causing a nearby vehicle on the right lane to hit the brakes.

- Advertisement -

The post included some more video footage of the incident before the cyclists had made the turn. It showed some of the cyclists on the extreme right while others were on the middle lane.

It appears that the cyclists changed lanes to avoid entering the Bukit Timah Expressway (BKE), which they are not permitted to take, noted a mothership.sg report.

Photo: FB screengrab/Amanda Mandy

The stretch of Woodlands Centre Road they were taking has two compulsory left-turn lanes. That was why the cyclists tried to move to the third lane from the left.

In response to the videos, members from the online community debated when the cyclists should have formed up to make the turn, whether at the middle lane or the rightmost lane.

Many also noted that the cyclists failed to indicate to the motorists their intention to change lanes, hence posing a risk for road safety.

According to the Road Traffic (Bicycles) Rules, the rider of a bicycle, power-assisted bicycle, trishaw, or tricycle must hold out his arm left or right arm (depending on direction) horizontally with the palm of the hand to the front. The signal should also be made in sufficient time to enable traffic to take appropriate action to avoid danger.

In response to similar incidents, calls for stricter rules and regulations such as the re-introduction of licence plates or bicycle registration have been made recently by actor Tay Ping Hui and the chief executive of Temasek Holdings, Ms Ho Ching./TISG

Read related: S’pore actor Tay Ping Hui laments lack of road safety from reckless cyclists

S’pore actor Tay Ping Hui laments lack of road safety from reckless cyclists

Follow us on Social Media

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg 

- Advertisement -
Featured News

SG family appeals for help with $60K hospital bill of helper severely disabled after a stroke

Singapore—A netizen who goes by the name Tsukiko Reikan on Facebook shared that “2021 has started out to be one of the worst years in my entire life, feeling like my foundations of my life have been uprooted and completely flipped...
View Post
Featured News

PSP on their new CEC: We want the party to move forward

Singapore — The Progress Singapore Party (PSP) has shared about their new Central Executive Committee (CEC) on Saturday (Apr 4). The party has reorganised the committee, with a total of 14 members. Dr Tan Cheng Bock is newly appointed as the Chairman...
View Post
Featured News

Jamus Lim says that Anchorvale residents “would even go as far as to use the stairs for fear of being trapped in a malfunctioning...

Singapore—Workers’ Party Member of Parliament Dr Jamus Lim wrote in an Apr 1 (Thursday) Facebook post about lift breakdowns, which he said was a recurrent problem facing some Anchorvale residents. Dr Lim had gone to 312A Anchorvale the previous night and heard...
View Post
Follow us on Social Media

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg 

© The Independent News & Media Pte Ltd, Singapore
Theindependent