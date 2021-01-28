Mother and daughter kicked out of house with S$85, S’poreans provide them with necessities in 10 mins

- Advertisement -

Singapore – With only S$85 left and no job, a mother and daughter were kicked out of their home. However, in 10 minutes, Singaporeans pitched in to provide the duo with the essentials.

On Wednesday (Jan 27), Member of Parliament (MP) for Punggol West SMC, Sun Xueling, took to Facebook to share the story of Madam N and her 7-year-old daughter who pleaded with her during a Meet-the-people Session (MPS) in Dec 2020.

Mdm N “had been chased out of her house together with her daughter, by her husband,” wrote Ms Sun. “She had S$85 left with her, no job, and was living in a crisis shelter in Serangoon.”

The mother mentioned having difficulty with transport and expenses once her daughter starts school in Jan in Punggol. “She has no relatives in Singapore as she is originally from Vietnam,” said Ms Sun.

The MP recalled Mdm N’s daughter looking lost and confused as she watched her mother crying during her plea for help. “That night we piled the child with all the confectionary we could find in the branch, and we gave them some cash to tie over,” noted Ms Sun.

“Today, with the help of HDB (Housing & Development Board), a rental flat has been allocated to Mdm N, and they look forward to moving into their new home.”

Ms Sun attached a photo of the duo’s bare rental flat in the process of getting cleaned for their transfer.

However, Mdm N shared that she has no money to buy any furniture. Ms Sun appealed to residents for assistance.

“With Lunar New Year fast approaching, if you are looking to change out any of the following items and are ok to donate to Mdm N, please can you leave a comment on this Facebook post,” she wrote.

Attached was a list which contained all the essential furniture and appliances such as a bed, study table, dining table, fridge, washing machine, and water heater.

In an update to her post, Ms Sun announced that within 10 mins, they got everything Mdm N needed. “Thank you, you wonderful people,” added Ms Sun.

“You are the reason Singapore is strong, beautiful and kind!”

