// Adds dimensions UUID, Author and Topic into GA4
Tuesday, November 25, 2025
29.1 C
Singapore
type here...
Photo: Depositphotos/ achirathep.gmail.com (for illustration purposes only)
Personal Finance
2 min.Read

Most young Singaporeans say they feel stressed over how much to gift in wedding Ang Bao

Jewel Stolarchuk
By Jewel Stolarchuk

SINGAPORE: As Singapore heads into the year-end wedding season, a new survey has found that many guests, especially younger adults, are feeling the strain of deciding how much to spend on wedding gifts.

Commissioned by fintech company Revolut and conducted by market research firm YouGov in September, the survey polled more than 1,000 Singapore residents aged 18 and above. Half of those surveyed said they felt pressured about the amount they should spend on wedding gifts, with the pressure most pronounced among respondents in their 20s and 30s.

A key source of this pressure appears to be the venue. According to the findings, 60% of respondents believed that gifts tend to be more expensive when weddings are held at luxurious locations. About 61% said high-end venues create “invisible pressure,” prompting guests to feel obliged to give more costly gifts. Five-star hotels were singled out as the most stressful settings, with 58% of respondents saying such venues made them feel the greatest pressure.

See also  ‘People should stop looking at their kids as a retirement plan’ — Netizens tell woman whose mum is unhappy with receiving 1/10 of her salary

Traditional customs and the expectations set by prevailing market rates also weigh heavily on guests’ minds. Nearly half (48%) of those surveyed said they felt pressured by the monetary norms typically associated with wedding gifting.

Industry observers have noted that the number of couples choosing upscale hotel venues has risen by about 10% compared with last year.

Farah, the founder and creative director of an event design company, attributed the trend partly to social media. “I think this is a change of era. The influence of social media. Everyone is seeing all sorts of things on TikTok and Instagram now,” she said, “Of course, it could also be the newlyweds themselves. They want to share their joy with family and friends.”

A wedding photographer noted that venue choice has a direct impact on how guests perceive gifting expectations. “There is definitely some pressure involved, especially if the event is held in a very upscale location,” he said, “Because for such a location, if you look at different platforms, the prices are all above $300. If you have a good relationship with the event organiser, you’ll be willing to pay more.”

See also  How Much Could You Actually Save by Not Owning a Car?

When it comes to budgeting, the survey found that Singaporeans remain split. About 20% of respondents budgeted less than S$100 for wedding gifts, while another 20% were prepared to spend more than S$200. 40% set aside between S$100 and S$200.

Ashley, head of strategy and operations at a fintech company, suggested that guests plan ahead to avoid the stress. “You can set a wedding budget for the whole year. Decide what gifts to give and how much to spend based on the invitations,” she said, “This way you make decisions based on your own financial budget, rather than being influenced by social or emotional pressures or the wedding venue on the invitations.”

- Advertisement -
Google News Follow Google News WhatsApp Join us on WhatsApp Telegram Follow us on Telegram

Hot this week

Popular Categories

Singapore NewsFeatured NewsSG EconomySingapore PoliticsLifestyleCelebrityInternational
document.addEventListener("DOMContentLoaded", () => { const trigger = document.getElementById("ads-trigger"); if ('IntersectionObserver' in window && trigger) { const observer = new IntersectionObserver((entries, observer) => { entries.forEach(entry => { if (entry.isIntersecting) { lazyLoader(); // You should define lazyLoader() elsewhere or inline here observer.unobserve(entry.target); // Run once } }); }, { rootMargin: '800px', threshold: 0.1 }); observer.observe(trigger); } else { // Fallback setTimeout(lazyLoader, 3000); } });

The Independent SG

Singapore News

Johor-Singapore SEZ meant to be a ‘regional champion,’ not just an ‘industrial park with a nicer brochure’

SINGAPORE: Senior Minister Lee Hsien Loong once called the...

Fish farm owner alerts police about teenagers illegally fishing at night

SINGAPORE: A fishing pond in Pasir Ris became the...

Singaporean elderly man and companion trapped in Thailand flooding and missed flight home

SINGAPORE: A 70-year-old Singaporean, together with his friends, were...

‘35 applications, zero replies’: Soon-to-be retrenched worker struggles to find a new job

SINGAPORE: One month had passed since a Singaporean worker...

Business

‘35 applications, zero replies’: Soon-to-be retrenched worker struggles to find a new job

SINGAPORE: One month had passed since a Singaporean worker...

‘Is burnout culture real in SG?’: Woman says she and 90% of her friends are struggling with exhaustion

SINGAPORE: A Singaporean woman recently shared on social media...

Former Indonesian president says the next unicorn may emerge from Southeast Asia

Former Indonesian president Joko Widodo said Southeast Asia could...

‘All I had was rejections’: Fresh grad says she feels ‘disheartened’ after six months of job hunting

SINGAPORE: A fresh graduate confessed on social media that...

Singapore Politics

Gerald Giam: Should the public know the price for 38 Oxley Road?

SINGAPORE: In Parliament last week, Workers’ Party (WP) MP...

Chee Soon Juan announces closure of Orange & Teal after four-year run

SINGAPORE: Veteran opposition leader Chee Soon Juan has announced...

Government moves to preserve 38 Oxley Road as national monument

SINGAPORE: The National Heritage Board and the Singapore Land...

WP MP Louis Chua: Hawkers should not have to shoulder the burden of providing S’poreans with cheap meals

SINGAPORE: In a Facebook post on Wednesday (Oct 29),...

© The Independent Singapore

// //