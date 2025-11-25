Most young Singaporeans say they feel stressed over how much to gift in wedding Ang Bao

SINGAPORE: As Singapore heads into the year-end wedding season, a new survey has found that many guests, especially younger adults, are feeling the strain of deciding how much to spend on wedding gifts.

Commissioned by fintech company Revolut and conducted by market research firm YouGov in September, the survey polled more than 1,000 Singapore residents aged 18 and above. Half of those surveyed said they felt pressured about the amount they should spend on wedding gifts, with the pressure most pronounced among respondents in their 20s and 30s.

A key source of this pressure appears to be the venue. According to the findings, 60% of respondents believed that gifts tend to be more expensive when weddings are held at luxurious locations. About 61% said high-end venues create “invisible pressure,” prompting guests to feel obliged to give more costly gifts. Five-star hotels were singled out as the most stressful settings, with 58% of respondents saying such venues made them feel the greatest pressure.

Traditional customs and the expectations set by prevailing market rates also weigh heavily on guests’ minds. Nearly half (48%) of those surveyed said they felt pressured by the monetary norms typically associated with wedding gifting.

Industry observers have noted that the number of couples choosing upscale hotel venues has risen by about 10% compared with last year.

Farah, the founder and creative director of an event design company, attributed the trend partly to social media. “I think this is a change of era. The influence of social media. Everyone is seeing all sorts of things on TikTok and Instagram now,” she said, “Of course, it could also be the newlyweds themselves. They want to share their joy with family and friends.”

A wedding photographer noted that venue choice has a direct impact on how guests perceive gifting expectations. “There is definitely some pressure involved, especially if the event is held in a very upscale location,” he said, “Because for such a location, if you look at different platforms, the prices are all above $300. If you have a good relationship with the event organiser, you’ll be willing to pay more.”

When it comes to budgeting, the survey found that Singaporeans remain split. About 20% of respondents budgeted less than S$100 for wedding gifts, while another 20% were prepared to spend more than S$200. 40% set aside between S$100 and S$200.

Ashley, head of strategy and operations at a fintech company, suggested that guests plan ahead to avoid the stress. “You can set a wedding budget for the whole year. Decide what gifts to give and how much to spend based on the invitations,” she said, “This way you make decisions based on your own financial budget, rather than being influenced by social or emotional pressures or the wedding venue on the invitations.”