MANILA, PHILIPPINES: Public opinion discloses mounting support for global justice amidst Duterte’s continuing court trial.

Growing clamour for justice

According to a recent Philstar report, a national survey directed by OCTA Research reveals that the majority of Filipinos support the country’s return to the International Criminal Court (ICC). The poll held from Apr 20 to 24 showed 57% of respondents are in favour of the Philippines rejoining the international tribunal, 37% do not agree, and 6% remain unresolved. The results come amid snowballing public examination of the nation’s human rights record and the ICC trial of ex-president Rodrigo Duterte.

This outpouring of support indicates a change in national sentiment towards greater accountability and re-engagement with transnational institutions after the country withdrew from the ICC in 2019 during Duterte’s term.

Regional divide: Mindanao holds out

Support for rejoining the ICC is not evenly spread across the country. Luzon gave the highest support at 67%, followed by Metro Manila (64%) and the Visayas (62%). However, in Mindanao, Duterte’s political stranglehold appeared as a major exception. In this region, only 30% were in favour of rejoining the court, while a prominent 66% didn’t agree.

The blunt disparity highlights the ongoing regional allegiance to Duterte, who is at present incarcerated in The Hague and facing allegations of crimes against humanity linked to his administration’s lethal war on drugs.

Socioeconomic trends reflect broadening support

The survey also showed that supporting the ICC goes beyond socioeconomic parameters. The highest support came from among the upper and middle-class respondents in Class ABC (63%), but it stayed strong among the working class (58% in Class D) and low-income groups (54% in Class E).

These figures signify that the demand for global justice is reverberating across diverse sectors of Filipino society. With a sample size of 1,200 and a margin of error of ±3%, the survey provides a statistically dependable and trustworthy image of a country that is gradually prepared to return to its posture on the global stage.