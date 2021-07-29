Moses Chan makes SGD5.2 million a year at TVB

- Advertisement -

Hong Kong — Recently, Hong Kong media revealed a report showing who is TVB’s five highest-paid actors. The report involved a bit of investigative journalism that started because they want to verify rumours that Ruco Chan had failed to negotiate a higher salary with TVB.

Here is the list of the top five highest-paid actors in TVB, as reported by 8days.sg.

No. 1: Moses Chan SGD5.24mil

For the past twenty years, Chan has remained loyal to TVB despite receiving many lucrative offers from broadcasters in China. TVB reportedly pays Chan a whopping HK$30mil (SGD5.24mil) a year as a reward for his loyalty. This does not include the income he earns from endorsement deals and any other job offers. It is no surprise then how Chan can afford to pay SGD17k a month in rent.

- Advertisement -

No. 2: Kenneth Ma SGD1.4mil

Ma, 47 comes in at second. The actor’s popularity has skyrocketed in recent years. Starring in dramas The Exorcist’s Meter (2017) and Big White Duel (2019) helped boost his popularity and his ex-girlfriend Jacqueline Wong’s cheating scandal only helped to boost his reputation as an all-round nice guy.

- Advertisement -

No. 3: Vincent Wong SGD1.05mil

Wong is known as TVB’s golden boy, but the 38-year-old is not at the top of the list because he has been splitting his time between Hong Kong and China. This could explain why he has a lower pay grade.

No. 4: Wayne Lai SGD870k

- Advertisement -

In recent years, Lai has been cutting down on his workload which could be the reason for the TVB stalwart’s fourth placing. The 57-year-old’s TVB salary does not seem impressive compared to Chan, but Hong Kong media pointed out that the actor is still swimming in money. It was reported that a huge part of Lai’s income comes from attending events in China. It is no secret how much those gigs pay.

No. 4: Ruco Chan SGD870k

Chan is also in fourth place. In 2016, the 44-year-old hit the big time when he won Best Actor at the TVB awards for A Fist Within Four Walls. It was reported that Chan tried to negotiate for a higher salary as his current contract will end this year, but the talks fell through. Chan then came forward to deny the claims and has said that he’s being paid a “good amount”.

Rumour has it that TVB is reducing Chan’s screen time in his upcoming dramas Falling In Love With You During Childhood and Invisible Team. /TISG

Follow us on Social Media

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg