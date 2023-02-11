Morning Digest, Feb 11

Customer: How come Mcdonald’s quarter pounder look good in ad, but when I order the burger, it look like s**t?

SINGAPORE — A customer who was dissatisfied with the appearance of the Quarter Pounder burger he ordered from McDonald's at Tampines GreenView posted photos of the fast food giant's advertisements in comparison with what he received so that other netizens could see the difference for themselves. On Thursday (Feb 9), on the popular COMPLAINT SINGAPORE Facebook page, the customer, Mr Dan Lee wrote, "How come the mcdonalds quarter pounder look good in ad but when I order the burger look like sht."

Man finds roach in cream crackers, vows to never eat them again

SINGAPORE — After a man claimed to find parts of an insect on his cream crackers, he posted photos over social media and wrote that he will never eat them again. "Beware of this famous biscuit!!!" wrote Mr Muhammad Haiqal on the COMPLAINT SINGAPORE Facebook page on Thursday (Feb 9).

He added, “Halfway eating dipping my biscuits into the tea and about to dip my next one when i saw something abnormal sticking on it. First i thought it was ink or something, check closer and saw what looks like Mr Roach already dried up and flat as paper.”



Customer unhappy after foodpanda offers 20-cent refund for spilled milk tea order

SINGAPORE — A customer took to social media after receiving an order of milk tea with 3/4 of the contents spilled as she was unhappy with the compensation offered by delivery service foodpanda, which said it would process a refund of $0.20 plus a compensation voucher worth $3.00. "Food panda, spillage 3/4 of the milk tea. compensate only $0.20. Who would order meal if not because of the drinks," wrote Ms Yvonne Lim on the COMPLAINT SINGAPORE Facebook page on Thursday (Feb 9).

‘Please define affordable’ — Singaporeans on PM Lee’s “affordable home” reassurance

SINGAPORE — In a recent post, Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong addressed public housing costs in Singapore. “Public housing is an issue close to the hearts of most Singaporeans,” he wrote on Wednesday (Feb 8).

He also mentioned the various ideas and possible solutions Members of Parliament are bringing to the table, saying, “Some are promising and well worth exploring further. Others appear attractive, but upon a closer look, turn out to be unworkable, unfair, or unsustainable.” He reassured Singaporeans by saying, “Rest assured that Singaporeans, now or in generations to come, will not have to worry about having an affordable home to call their own.”



Expat praises Singapore with ‘Shout out to SG public toilets, I love you’ but Singaporeans tell her to try out toilets in coffee shops & MRT stations

SINGAPORE — An expat from the United Kingdom raved over the “quality of public toilets” in Singapore, saying that it was much worse back home and adding that they are her “particular favourite” and are “nicer than the ones” in her own house. And while there were a lot of people who agreed with her, some locals stressed that the quality of public toilets in Singapore is not the same everywhere, and some even asked if she’s ever tried toilets in coffee shops. Read more here…

