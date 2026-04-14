‘More will eat at JB, McDonald’s,’ Singaporeans say after hawkers raise prices by S$1

SINGAPORE: In response to hawkers raising the prices of their food by as much as S$1 amid the backdrop of the global energy crisis, Singaporeans online appeared to be resigned, accepting the higher prices as a necessity.

However, some pointed out that this could mean further losses for hawkers, as diners in Singapore would likely look for cheaper food options, such as fast food or trips to Johor Bahru.

On Monday (Apr 13), CNA reported that food stall holders in Singapore have been faced with higher prices for ingredients, in addition to increased energy costs. They said that due to the war in the Middle East, which is responsible for the energy emergency that has hit Asian countries hard, it has raised the operating expenses of hawkers, and some said that they’ve recently lost up to one-fifth of their profits.

Due to these pressures, hawkers have had no choice but to pass on some of the costs to customers.

What Singaporeans are saying

The topic of higher prices of hawker food is a sensitive one for many, given that Singaporeans are used to having fresh, delicious, but affordable food on practically every corner. This is, after all, one of the things Singapore is known for. Hawker culture is key to the identity of the city-state. In 2020, it became Singapore’s first element on the UNESCO Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity.

Singaporeans online, aware of how much fuel prices have risen since the war started on February 28, when the United States and Israel began bombing Iran, seemed to accept the higher prices of hawker food, with some noting how the crisis is affecting everyone.

“To those who still insist that high fuel costs only affect ‘rich’ car owners, hope it’s now clear it impacts everyone and not just car owners,” one wrote.

Another asked if rental rates can be lowered to offset the higher costs hawkers face.

Some noted that more employees are bringing food from home, instead of going out on their lunch break.

Others said, however, that some in Singapore might choose to eat at McDonald’s instead of at hawker stalls.

“Now all will go eat McDonald’s cos only $5 and free coffee + Tea,” wrote one.

“Eat McDonald’s McChicken $5 meal, got aircon, and drink some more. Cheaper than hawker,” another pointed out.

“More Singaporeans will flock to JB to eat their breakfast, lunch, and dinner there. Starbucks Americano + donut only RM9 (S$2.80),” a commenter chimed in, adding that from Sengkang, it only costs a few dollars to get to JB Sentral.

On Reddit, some users shared how they’ve noticed that their favourite food and drinks have already gotten more expensive.

“Kopi C hot now S$1.50. I remember when that was the price for kopi ice,” one wrote, while another chimed in to say, “some kopitiam’s ice milo is S$2.50 even without the war.”

“My egg prata also increased,” another lamented.

“Can’t imagine how much toast box will be,” a Reddit user worried. /TISG

Read also: ‘Survival comes first’: KF Seetoh applauds Singapore hawkers who are increasing prices