More travel options in Pasir Ris from Q4 as construction of Cross Island Line starts

Travel time between Pasir Ris and Ang Mo Kio to be cut from an hour to 25 minutes

Photo: LTA Newsroom Press Release 26 Apr 2021

Singapore — Construction work on the Cross Island Line (CRL) Pasir Ris station is expected to start in the fourth quarter of 2021, with passenger service planned to commence in 2030, said the Land Transport Authority (LTA) on Monday (Apr 26).

Artist rendition of CRL Pasir Ris station concourse, Photo: LTA Newsroom Press Release 26 Apr 2021

The CRL is Singapore’s eighth MRT line. It will serve existing and future developments in the eastern, north-eastern and western corridors, linking major hubs such as Jurong Lake District, Punggol Digital District and Changi region.

Almost half the CRL stations will be interchanges connecting with other rail lines, making it easier and more convenient for commuters to travel across the rail network.

The first phase of the CRL is 29 km long and comprises 12 stations from Aviation Park to Bright Hill. This will serve residential and industrial areas in Loyang, Tampines, Pasir Ris, Defu, Hougang, Serangoon North and Ang Mo Kio and benefit more than 100,000 households.

Location of CRL Pasir Ris station, Photo: LTA Newsroom Press Release 26 Apr 2021

Common recreation areas such as Changi Beach Park and Bishan-Ang Mo Kio Park will thus be more accessible by public transport. Studies on the details of subsequent CRL phases are ongoing.

The LTA estimates travel time between Pasir Ris and Ang Mo Kio can be cut from an hour to 25 minutes. The time it takes to travel from Pasir Ris to Defu Industrial Estate will also be reduced from 35 minutes to 15 minutes.

The S$980 million contract was awarded to Daewoo Engineering & Construction Co., Ltd. – Dongah Geological Engineering Co., Ltd, Singapore Branch Joint Venture. This contract covers the design and construction of Pasir Ris interchange station and tunnels, as well as addition and alteration works to the existing Pasir Ris station along the East-West Line (EWL).

Members of Parliament serving the Pasir Ris-Punggol Group Representation Constituency (GRC) welcomed the new transport developments. Senior Minister Teo Chee Hean and MP Sharael Taha both expressed their excitement at the release of this CRL plan, and said that they are “looking forward to the future developments in our area!”

Denise Teh is an intern at The Independent SG.

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg 

