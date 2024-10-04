SINGAPORE: More than six in 10 Singapore employees are either actively looking or likely to search for a new job in the next six months, according to a recent survey by Globalization Partners (G-P). The survey revealed that 68% of Singaporean workers expect to enter the job market soon, marking a 10% rise from last year’s 58%.

The findings come from G-P’s second annual World at Work: The Future of Global Employment report, which highlights key trends in the Singapore workforce.

Not only are more workers open to job changes, but 56% of those surveyed are also considering remote work opportunities with international companies, without the need to relocate. This is higher than the global average of 42%.

Interestingly, about a third (33%) of Singaporean workers are thinking about moving abroad for better career opportunities, compared to just 19% of workers globally.

The survey also showed a strong preference among Singaporeans for working with global companies. A significant 92% of respondents said they are keen to work for a global company, a much higher percentage than the global average of 80%.

Most Singaporeans (75%) noted that better pay and benefits are their top reasons for seeking global employment, a jump from 62% last year.

Although Singaporeans said international experience is key to career advancement, they also pointed out concerns like language barriers, cultural differences, and managing time zone gaps.

Despite these, 40% of respondents believe that global companies are better equipped to handle geopolitical issues, a slight increase from 34% last year.

The survey also explored the role of artificial intelligence (AI) in the workplace.

Nearly all (97%) of Singaporean respondents said they were excited about AI’s potential to automate routine tasks and provide deeper analysis in their work. This enthusiasm was the highest in Asia-Pacific, although 36% of workers expressed concerns that AI could lead their managers to place less value on their work.

Charles Ferguson, APMEA General Manager at G-P, noted that Singaporean employees are increasingly attracted to global companies due to better pay, international travel, and exposure to different work environments.

He also mentioned that Singaporeans have raised their expectations for leadership, especially in cross-cultural communication and problem-solving, which are essential for managing global teams.

G-P’s founder and CEO, Nicole Sahin, said this is an ideal time for businesses to build global teams, with AI offering new ways to manage employees from around the world.

“There’s never been a better time to build a global team,” she said.

The survey, conducted by Wakefield Research, gathered responses from 2,000 executives across the US, UK, and Australia, as well as 4,000 employed professionals in the US, UK, France, Germany, Singapore, and Australia.

To know more about the G-P World at Work Report, check here. /TISG

Featured image by Depositphotos (for illustration purposes only)