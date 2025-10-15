More than 4 in 10 Singaporeans confident of career growth at home rather than abroad

SINGAPORE: More than four in 10 (44%) Singaporeans are confident of career growth opportunities at home, compared to 18% who think opportunities are better abroad, according to a YouGov survey.

Gen Z (56%) were the most optimistic about local career prospects, while 24% of millennials believe there’s greater growth potential overseas.

The survey gathered responses from 746 Singaporeans aged 18 and above in September 2025.

However, the study also found that only 40% of Singaporeans feel secure in their jobs, with Gen Z (50%) and millennials (47%) feeling the most confident, while 24% overall, led by 30% of Gen X, said they don’t feel secure in their current roles.

Those who felt secure cited the stability of their sector (40%), their company’s strong financial performance (31%), their role’s relevance and irreplaceability (26%), and confidence in their skills or ability to find another job (25% each). In contrast, those who felt insecure about their current role cited concerns like economic uncertainty (47%), job competition (37%), layoffs or reduced hiring (36%), and industry slowdown (33%).

To safeguard their careers, respondents said they’re actively upskilling in the industry they’re in (29%) and exploring opportunities outside their company (29%). Notably, 36% of millennials are actively seeking new roles, while 28% of all respondents remain more passive, including 34% of Gen X and 47% of baby boomers.

Looking ahead, the report noted that locals’ economic outlook remained largely unchanged, with 25% of Singaporeans expecting a recession in the next six months, 19% anticipating growth, and 31% expecting stability. Gen Z (28%) and millennials (27%) were the most optimistic about growth, compared to 29% of Gen X expecting a recession, and 39% of baby boomers expecting stability.

Meanwhile, 46% expect the cost of living to definitely rise in the coming six months, while 42% said it will likely increase. /TISG

