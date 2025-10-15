// Adds dimensions UUID, Author and Topic into GA4
Thursday, October 16, 2025
27 C
Singapore
type here...
Photo: Depositphotos/ Shadow_of_light (for illustration purposes only)
JobsSingapore News
1 min.Read

More than 4 in 10 Singaporeans confident of career growth at home rather than abroad

Mary Alavanza
By Mary Alavanza

SINGAPORE: More than four in 10 (44%) Singaporeans are confident of career growth opportunities at home, compared to 18% who think opportunities are better abroad, according to a YouGov survey. 

Gen Z (56%) were the most optimistic about local career prospects, while 24% of millennials believe there’s greater growth potential overseas.

The survey gathered responses from 746 Singaporeans aged 18 and above in September 2025.

However, the study also found that only 40% of Singaporeans feel secure in their jobs, with Gen Z (50%) and millennials (47%) feeling the most confident, while 24% overall, led by 30% of Gen X, said they don’t feel secure in their current roles.

Those who felt secure cited the stability of their sector (40%), their company’s strong financial performance (31%), their role’s relevance and irreplaceability (26%), and confidence in their skills or ability to find another job (25% each). In contrast, those who felt insecure about their current role cited concerns like economic uncertainty (47%), job competition (37%), layoffs or reduced hiring (36%), and industry slowdown (33%).

See also  Over 50% Singapore workers use AI, but many worry about being perceived as cheating, lazy or incompetent

To safeguard their careers, respondents said they’re actively upskilling in the industry they’re in (29%) and exploring opportunities outside their company (29%). Notably, 36% of millennials are actively seeking new roles, while 28% of all respondents remain more passive, including 34% of Gen X and 47% of baby boomers.

Looking ahead, the report noted that locals’ economic outlook remained largely unchanged, with 25% of Singaporeans expecting a recession in the next six months, 19% anticipating growth, and 31% expecting stability. Gen Z (28%) and millennials (27%) were the most optimistic about growth, compared to 29% of Gen X expecting a recession, and 39% of baby boomers expecting stability.

Meanwhile, 46% expect the cost of living to definitely rise in the coming six months, while 42% said it will likely increase. /TISG

Read also: Lack of career support seen as biggest barrier for Singapore workers

- Advertisement -
Google News Follow Google News WhatsApp Join us on WhatsApp Telegram Follow us on Telegram

Hot this week

International

Tensions soar in the skies: Chinese airlines push back against US over Russia airspace ban

WASHINGTON: In a growing dispute that could disrupt international...
Asia

Scarborough Shoal standoff: Chinese ships warn Filipino vessels to leave ‘environmental reserve’

MANILA, PHILIPPINES: In a striking escalation of tensions in...

Popular Categories

Singapore NewsFeatured NewsSG EconomySingapore PoliticsLifestyleCelebrityInternational
document.addEventListener("DOMContentLoaded", () => { const trigger = document.getElementById("ads-trigger"); if ('IntersectionObserver' in window && trigger) { const observer = new IntersectionObserver((entries, observer) => { entries.forEach(entry => { if (entry.isIntersecting) { lazyLoader(); // You should define lazyLoader() elsewhere or inline here observer.unobserve(entry.target); // Run once } }); }, { rootMargin: '800px', threshold: 0.1 }); observer.observe(trigger); } else { // Fallback setTimeout(lazyLoader, 3000); } });

The Independent SG

Singapore News

Business

Pony AI and WeRide receive green light for Hong Kong listing

Autonomous-driving companies Pony AI and WeRide have received regulatory...

‘Is this a violation of labour laws?’: SG employee on probation says his employer is forcing him to work without pay on Saturday to...

SINGAPORE: An employee has alleged that his employer is...

Sunset Hospitality Group to open METT Singapore in phases starting Oct 28

SINGAPORE: Sunset Hospitality Group announced that its flagship property...

DBS named world’s best AI bank in Global Finance Awards

SINGAPORE: DBS was named the world’s best artificial intelligence...

Singapore Politics

Gov’t has pumped $380M annually to Mediacorp over the past 5 years

SINGAPORE: Over the past five financial years, the government...

Lee Hsien Yang asks how long it will take PAP Govt to decide on Oxley house fate

SINGAPORE: Marking the first anniversary of his sister Dr...

Red Dot United launches ‘Parliament Watch’; Sec-Gen Ravi Philemon takes on shadow minister role

SINGAPORE: In a bold move to create a more...

WP to raise questions  in Parliament about jobs for new grads, public transport, bullying

SINGAPORE: Bullying in schools, jobs for fresh graduates, and...

© The Independent Singapore

// //