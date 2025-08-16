// Adds dimensions UUID, Author and Topic into GA4
Saturday, August 16, 2025
More Singapore residents use digital apps to send and receive remittances

Mary Alavanza
By Mary Alavanza

SINGAPORE: Digital applications have become the preferred way for Singapore residents to send and receive remittances, with 70% saying they used apps to send money while 75% use them to receive funds—among the highest in Asia Pacific, according to Visa’s Money Travels: 2025 Digital Remittances Adoption Report.

The survey, which gathered responses from 44,000 respondents across 20 countries, found Singapore standing out for its high adoption rates, fast transfers, and strong security perceptions, Singapore Business Review reported.

Two-thirds of local respondents said digital payments are the fastest way to access funds for sending (67%) and receiving (66%). Younger users aged 18 to 34 led usage at 76% for sending and 78% for receiving, while those aged 45 to 64 used digital apps the least, at 63% for sending and 71% for receiving remittances, as reported by Travel Daily Media.

The report also found that 38% of senders and 33% of receivers in Singapore use these transfers for accounts or investments. Meanwhile, 27% of senders from the city-state said their transfers are made to support general or specific humanitarian needs.

Nearly half of locals believe digital apps are one of the most secure ways to send (44%) or receive (42%) money, with just over half (51%) noting the ease of use to send or receive digital remittances. Still, high fees remain a concern for both digital remittance senders (32%) and receivers (32%) in the city-state. /TISG

