More people, less patience? Singaporeans vent as MRT ridership reaches all time high

SINGAPORE: A recent post on r/askSingapore sparked a wave of discussion among Singaporeans about changing commuter behaviour on the MRT. The user expressed frustration at the growing number of people who block train doors, refusing to move in, step aside, or make space for alighting passengers. “Even when you say ‘excuse me,’ they just stare at you like you’re the one doing something wrong,” the user wrote, reflecting on how things felt orderly and calm just a few years ago.

Netizens were quick to bud in, agreeing that they’ve noticed similar trends. While some boiled it down to sheer crowding, others suggested it was a shift in social behaviour or etiquette. “It’s been like that all the while,” one user pointed out that commuters often avoid moving all the way in if they’re alighting soon out of concern that they’ll have to squeeze their way out again with the potential of being “trapped” inside the MRT if it don’t manage to get out before the train doors close.

Another commenter summed it up sharply: “As ‘resources’ become scarce, people will react accordingly.” In this case, the resource is space—and according to many netizens, there’s simply less of it now.

Indeed, the data back this up — MRT ridership in 2024 reached a record average of 3.41 million daily rides, the highest in history. The effects of this can be felt not just in comfort levels, but also in travel time and potential safety risks during emergencies, as more packed cabins mean slower evacuations and tighter movement.

With car ownership becoming increasingly unattainable for many, public transport usage is only expected to climb. In 2025, Certificate of Entitlement (COE) prices remained sky-high, with Category A reaching S$101,102 and Category B at S$119,000 in the July bidding exercise—more than double pre-COVID COE prices of under S$50,000 across both categories.

Private-hire vehicles aren’t spared from soaring prices either. Fares have surged in recent years, particularly during peak hours when prices can spike to three to four times their off-peak rates. With no separate COE system for private hire cars, the cost barrier is shared across all forms of private vehicle usage.

In a system increasingly strained by demand, it’s perhaps no surprise that commuter etiquette may be eroding. Whether the issue is space, stress, or social cohesion, many agree that riding the MRT today feels more tense than ever.