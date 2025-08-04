// Adds dimensions UUID, Author and Topic into GA4
Monday, August 4, 2025
28.3 C
Singapore
type here...
Featured NewsOpinionSense And Nonsense
2 min.Read

More people, less patience? Singaporeans vent as MRT ridership reaches all time high

A. Aman
By A. Aman

SINGAPORE: A recent post on r/askSingapore sparked a wave of discussion among Singaporeans about changing commuter behaviour on the MRT. The user expressed frustration at the growing number of people who block train doors, refusing to move in, step aside, or make space for alighting passengers. “Even when you say ‘excuse me,’ they just stare at you like you’re the one doing something wrong,” the user wrote, reflecting on how things felt orderly and calm just a few years ago.

Netizens were quick to bud in, agreeing that they’ve noticed similar trends. While some boiled it down to sheer crowding, others suggested it was a shift in social behaviour or etiquette. “It’s been like that all the while,” one user pointed out that commuters often avoid moving all the way in if they’re alighting soon out of concern that they’ll have to squeeze their way out again with the potential of being “trapped” inside the MRT if it don’t manage to get out before the train doors close.

See also  Maid's employer asks, 'Can I tell my helper to stop singing around my family?'

Another commenter summed it up sharply: “As ‘resources’ become scarce, people will react accordingly.” In this case, the resource is space—and according to many netizens, there’s simply less of it now.

Indeed, the data back this up — MRT ridership in 2024 reached a record average of 3.41 million daily rides, the highest in history. The effects of this can be felt not just in comfort levels, but also in travel time and potential safety risks during emergencies, as more packed cabins mean slower evacuations and tighter movement.

With car ownership becoming increasingly unattainable for many, public transport usage is only expected to climb. In 2025, Certificate of Entitlement (COE) prices remained sky-high, with Category A reaching S$101,102 and Category B at S$119,000 in the July bidding exercise—more than double pre-COVID COE prices of under S$50,000 across both categories.

Private-hire vehicles aren’t spared from soaring prices either. Fares have surged in recent years, particularly during peak hours when prices can spike to three to four times their off-peak rates. With no separate COE system for private hire cars, the cost barrier is shared across all forms of private vehicle usage.

See also  Customer catches Grab driver who delayed trip to earn cancellation fee red-handed

In a system increasingly strained by demand, it’s perhaps no surprise that commuter etiquette may be eroding. Whether the issue is space, stress, or social cohesion, many agree that riding the MRT today feels more tense than ever.

Hot this week

Malaysia

ETS expansion to Johor Bahru strengthens Malaysia–Singapore rail links

MALAYSIA: Keretapi Tanah Melayu Berhad (KTMB) has reiterated its...
Uncategorized

Maid in SG seeks advice after elderly charge complains about every meal

SINGAPORE: A domestic helper took to social media to...

Popular Categories

Singapore NewsFeatured NewsSG EconomySingapore PoliticsLifestyleCelebrityInternational
document.addEventListener("DOMContentLoaded", () => { const trigger = document.getElementById("ads-trigger"); if ('IntersectionObserver' in window && trigger) { const observer = new IntersectionObserver((entries, observer) => { entries.forEach(entry => { if (entry.isIntersecting) { lazyLoader(); // You should define lazyLoader() elsewhere or inline here observer.unobserve(entry.target); // Run once } }); }, { rootMargin: '800px', threshold: 0.1 }); observer.observe(trigger); } else { // Fallback setTimeout(lazyLoader, 3000); } });

The Independent SG

Singapore News

‘We admire Singapore deeply’: Johor calls for end to rivalry, urges deeper regional partnership

SINGAPORE: Johor and Singapore must shift from a mindset...

Maid says her employer becomes ‘unhappy’ whenever she eats their food

SINGAPORE: A domestic helper recently shared on social media...

SMRT issues notice of offence to teen suspected of vaping KPods on board MRT train

SISINGAPORE: SMRT has confirmed that it has issued a...

SAF investigating NSF caught vaping on board bus while in uniform

SINGAPORE: A national serviceman has been pulled in for investigation...

Business

Singapore Politics

Sylvia Lim’s memoir to be published by Epigram Books in 2027

SINGAPORE: Sylvia Lim, who has chaired the Workers’ Party...

RDU’s Ravi Philemon speaks out on Singapore’s market-centric mobility system

SINGAPORE: In a scathing public statement, Red Dot United’s...

WP Jamus Lim on AI, education, and the irreplaceable role of teachers

SINGAPORE: As Singapore’s education system navigates the crossroads of...

Pritam Singh announces Community Grocery Truck at Eunos to help residents with living costs

SINGAPORE: In a Facebook post on Tuesday (Jul 15),...

© The Independent Singapore