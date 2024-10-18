SINGAPORE: A recent survey has revealed that Singapore is steadily rising in popularity as a destination for international education, particularly among parents seeking overseas study opportunities for their children. Conducted by Intuit Research and commissioned by HSBC, the survey took place in March last year and involved over 11,200 affluent adults across 11 global markets.

While traditional study destinations like the United Kingdom, the United States, and Australia continue to hold significant appeal, the survey highlighted a growing preference among younger generations—millennials and Generation Z—for universities closer to home. This shift is part of a broader trend of parents considering educational institutions in nearby countries for their children’s higher education.

Singapore has emerged as a favored option due to several key factors. Its strategic geographical location in Asia, along with a strong reputation for high-quality education within emerging markets, has made it an attractive alternative. Additionally, the relatively lower tuition fees in Singapore compared to top-tier institutions in the UK, US, and Australia have contributed to its increasing appeal.

The report revealed that parents from China and India ranked Singapore within the top five destinations for international education, while those from Malaysia and Indonesia placed the cOUNTRY even higher, listing it among their top three choices.

The combination of proximity, academic excellence, and affordability positions Singapore as a rising star in the global education landscape, particularly for families in the region looking for world-class educational opportunities without the steep costs associated with traditional Western destinations.

