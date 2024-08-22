As reported by Soompi, Coupang Play has unveiled character posters for its upcoming romantic comedy, “Cinderella at 2 AM.”

Moon Sang Min plays Seo Joo Won, a chaebol heir desperate to persuade Ha Yoon Seo—a lady who no longer believes in fairy tale endings—in the drama, which stars Shin Hyun Been as Ha Yoon Seo.

The posters highlight what each character values most. Yoon Seo, an office worker, has been secretly dating Joo Won for over a year.

However, upon discovering that Joo Won is the youngest son of her company’s primary shareholder, she chooses to confront reality rather than dream of a fairy-tale conclusion. Her decision to pursue a practical breakup instead of a happy ending emphasizes her realistic mindset.

Perfect chaebol

On the other hand, Joo Won, the seemingly perfect chaebol, views love as his ultimate priority. Despite his secret wealth, he entered the company as a regular employee.

When Yoon Seo suddenly ends their secret relationship, Joo Won is caught off guard but remains determined to fight for their love.

Ready to put aside his pride, Joo Won persists in winning Yoon Seo back with his unwavering affection and warmth despite her attempts to distance herself.

The contrasting dynamics between Yoon Seo, who struggles to let go of someone she once cherished, and Joo Won, who refuses to give up on their love, add tension to their breakup story.

The drama’s unique premise of beginning with a breakup adds freshness to the romantic comedy genre and promises an engaging storyline. On Aug 24 at 9 p.m. KST, “Cinderella at 2 AM” will debut and be accessible for streaming on Viki.

Strong reputation

Shin Hyun Been is a talented South Korean actress known for her versatile performances and captivating on-screen presence. Born April 10, 1986, she has steadily built a strong reputation in the industry.

Shin Hyun Been’s ability to take on a wide range of roles, from strong-willed characters to vulnerable ones, has made her a versatile actress. Her performances often resonate with audiences, and she has become a beloved figure in the South Korean entertainment industry.