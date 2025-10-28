// Adds dimensions UUID, Author and Topic into GA4
Tuesday, October 28, 2025
Business
MoneyHero’s WhatsApp AI-powered ‘Car Insurance SaverBot’ Beta to roll out in Singapore this November

Mary Alavanza
By Mary Alavanza

SINGAPORE: MoneyHero Group has launched its AI-powered “Car Insurance SaverBot” Beta on WhatsApp and is in final testing phases. It will enter a staged market rollout in Singapore this November, with regional expansion expected in 2026.

The Car Insurance SaverBot helps users compare, understand, and complete the purchase of their chosen policy in less than three minutes, compared to the traditional quote process that typically takes eight to twelve minutes.

MoneyHero Group CEO Rohith Murthy described the SaverBot’s early pilots as “encouraging”, adding, “Our focus is scaling this across our insurance vertical to drive measurable conversion and revenue impact through 2026.”

In its press release on Monday (Oct 27), the group noted that its Car Insurance SaverBot Beta follows Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) guidelines for digital insurance brokerages, with full disclosure protocols and human oversight for complex cases. All customer data collected is managed in line with MAS requirements and Singapore’s Personal Data Protection Act.

The launch follows the group’s March rollout of an AI customer service agent and is part of its wider AI initiative, Project Odyssey, which aims to boost the company’s profitable growth through automation and conversational product experiences, following its more than 20% quarter-on-quarter revenue growth in the second quarter of 2025 (Q2).

The rollout comes after MoneyHero posted more than 20% quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) revenue growth in the second quarter of 2025.

Looking ahead, the group plans to extend its conversational AI capabilities to its personal loans and credit cards, travel and general insurance products, and wealth products.

The company will release its Q3 2025 financial results in early December and will then host a conference call to discuss Project Odyssey’s development roadmap, financial outlook, and 2026 growth strategy. /TISG

