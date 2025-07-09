MOM, MoT, NTUC launch new group after gig workers raise concerns over pay, illegal hitch services, and competition from non-Singaporeans

SINGAPORE: A new trilateral group has been set up by the Ministry of Manpower (MOM), Ministry of Transport (MoT), and the National Trades Union Congress (NTUC) after platform workers raised growing concerns about uncertain earnings, illegal hitch services, and job competition from non-Singaporeans.

The new group, which will meet regularly to look into these issues, will be chaired by NTUC Secretary-General Ng Chee Meng, Senior Ministers of State Dr Koh Poh Koon and Ms Sun Xueling, and Grab’s Group Managing Director of Operations Yee Wee Tang, Singapore Business Review reported.

In a Facebook post on Friday (Jul 4), Mr Ng shared that he met with platform workers, many of whom raised tough, real-life concerns that are “not new but growing more urgent,” from uncertain earnings and illegal hitch services to job competition from non-Singaporeans.

“We have also received feedback that some foreigners may be doing delivery jobs illegally,” he said.

He noted that some delivery riders are misusing platform accounts, while others take on jobs from outsourced firms without valid work permits, affecting the earnings and opportunities of legitimate workers. “This directly affects the earnings and job opportunities of legitimate delivery workers in Singapore,” he said.

He also pointed out that platforms use dynamic fare structures and incentives, leaving workers unsure of how jobs are allocated or how much they will earn, often leading them to work longer hours just to bring home the same pay. Illegal hitch services on apps like Telegram also continue to undercut licensed drivers and riders.

“These challenges make it hard for platform workers to earn a stable income to support themselves and their families,” he added.

Mr Ng said, “More must be done, and quickly.”

According to Singapore Business Review, a Grab spokesperson said the company already has safeguards to prevent foreigners from signing up on the platform and is working with stakeholders to develop and share effective practices to protect platform workers.

The spokesperson also said they are committed to working alongside the government, NTUC, and other platform operators to safeguard the livelihoods of platform workers and create solutions to stamp out illegal delivery services.

The group was launched under the new Platform Workers Act, which took effect on Jan 1, 2025, granting platform workers formal representation through Platform Workers Associations./TISG

