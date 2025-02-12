SINGAPORE: The Ministry of Health (MOH) announced on Monday (Feb 10) that it will extend subsidies and MediSave usage for Shingrix, the shingles vaccine, for eligible Singaporeans and permanent residents at public healthcare institutions and general practitioner (GP) clinics under the Community Health Assist Scheme (CHAS).

Shingles is a painful rash illness caused when the varicella-zoster virus, which also causes chickenpox, is reactivated in someone’s body after they have already had chickenpox. The illness can lead to serious complications, the most common of which is long-term nerve pain known as post-herpetic neuralgia.

While shingles typically occurs only once in a person’s life, it can recur. The risk of serious complications increases with age or if a person has a weakened immune system due to illness or certain medical treatments.

Shingrix, a recombinant herpes zoster vaccine, is recommended for adults in several countries and is currently the only vaccine registered with the Health Sciences Authority for the prevention of shingles.

MOH stated that while Shingrix was previously not cost-effective at the price initially quoted by its manufacturer, discussions between the ministry and the vaccine manufacturer have resulted in a reduced price that better reflects the vaccine’s benefits.

Shingrix has been recommended for inclusion in the Subsidised Vaccine List and the National Adult Immunisation Schedule (NAIS) by the Drug Advisory Committee and the Expert Committee on Immunisation. As a result, the vaccine is now recommended for people aged 60 and older, as well as immunocompromised adults aged 18 to 59, to reduce the risk of shingles and related complications.

Starting this September, eligible Singaporeans and permanent residents can get up to 75 per cent subsidies at CHAS GP clinics, polyclinics, and MOH-funded long-term care institutions. Additionally, seniors from the Pioneer and Merdeka generations are eligible for extra subsidies in the outpatient setting.

As a result, Singaporeans can expect to pay between $75 and $300 per course of Shingrix, while permanent residents can expect to pay around $450 per course.

Each person will need two doses of Shingrix, spaced two to six months apart.

“From 2026, MediSave can be used to pay for the cost of the vaccine after subsidies, across the abovementioned settings. More details will be provided closer to the implementation date,” added MOH. / TISG

