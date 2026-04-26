MOH: Supervisors should be trained to support employee mental health

SINGAPORE: Singapore is pushing mental health support earlier in the cycle, with employers now expected to play a more active role. Speaking at the WorkWell Leaders Awards on April 24, Health Minister Ong Ye Kung stressed that companies can no longer treat employee well-being as a side issue.

The minister said frontline supervisors can be trained with basic mental health skills. These include spotting early signs, offering initial support, and reducing stigma at work.

Mental health cases are rising globally, and most people fall into mild to moderate stages. Yet resources still lean heavily toward severe cases that require hospital care, Lianhe Zaobao reports (April 24, 2026).

Many employees needing early mental health support don’t get it in time

Singapore’s mental health framework has four levels: the first focuses on prevention and early support, while the fourth deals with acute cases, often requiring inpatient treatment.

Mr Ong pointed out that funding and attention remain concentrated on the final stage, resulting in a mismatch, as many who need early mental health support in the first two levels don’t get it in time.

The government now plans to rebalance support towards the earlier tiers. The aim is to intervene sooner, reduce escalation, and ease long-term strain on the system.

Employers sit right in the middle of this effort, as workplaces are usually where stress first shows up, making managers a key line of defence.

Companies should stop asking job applicants about their mental health history

Mr Ong also flagged a persistent issue that some companies still ask job applicants about their mental health history. Others keep records that may affect career prospects.

He cautioned against this approach because treating mental health differently from physical conditions can discourage people from seeking help. It also creates a culture of silence.

A better approach is to provide mental health support with care, not caution.

Companies that are already focusing on employee care, connection, and capability

Several firms recognised at the awards offer a glimpse of how this mindset change works in practice.

Accenture Singapore, which employs about 2,700 staff locally, rolled out a company-wide programme called “Truly You” in 2023. It focuses on care, connection, and capability.

The firm runs regular activities and offers a digital platform where employees can access health resources. Participation is encouraged through rewards and incentives.

Internal surveys show that close to 90 per cent of staff felt the programme improved their overall well-being, including mental, social, and financial health.

Its leadership also rejects the idea that well-being hurts productivity. Instead, the company sees it as part of long-term performance and retention.

Meanwhile, Boon Seng Recycling took a different route. It focused on reducing stress at the source.

The company streamlined workflows through digital tools and automation. It also built a culture where employees can suggest improvements during weekly meetings. More than 20 ideas have been reviewed, and most have been adopted.

In 2024, it set up a dedicated team to plan staff activities and support work-life balance. The approach treats well-being as part of daily operations, rather than just an add-on.

Prevention is better than a cure

The shift towards prevention is better than a cure signals a profound change. Mental health is no longer seen as a private issue. It is becoming a shared responsibility across workplaces and public systems.

Early support is also more practical as it reduces long-term costs, keeps people employed, and limits disruption to businesses.

For Singapore, an ageing workforce, rising stress levels, and digital overload all point to the same need: intervene earlier, not later.

Removing outdated policies that penalise people for seeking help

While this is not about turning managers into employee therapists, giving them enough awareness to act early and respond with care prevents staff issues from escalating into more serious conditions.

For companies, the starting point is to train supervisors, review hiring practices, and remove outdated policies that penalise people for seeking help.

For employees, the signal is just as important. Speaking up or sharing their concerns shouldn’t feel like it could harm their career growth and/or personal reputation.

Moreover, a workplace that catches worker problems early is not softer; it is smarter. And over time, it is likely to be stronger too.