MOH considers bone density tests for women under Healthier SG

SINGAPORE: Singapore may soon place stronger emphasis on women’s health, with bone density tests potentially added under the national Healthier SG programme.

Health Minister Ong Ye Kung said the Ministry of Health (MOH) is studying ways to help women undergo bone density screening more regularly. The condition he referred to, osteoporosis, weakens bones and raises the risk of fractures, especially among women after menopause.

Mr Ong shared the update on March 8 while speaking to reporters at the Sembawang West Women’s Festival, held on International Women’s Day. According to Channel NewsAsia (CNA), the minister said women’s health deserves closer attention in public policy. He explained that medical research in the past often centred on men, leaving gaps in how some conditions affecting women are studied and treated. Women may also tend to live longer, but face health challenges such as breast cancer, hormonal changes, and menopause.

Menopause alone can trigger several complications, he noted. On top of that, many women also serve as caregivers within their families, which can bring extra stress and health strain. Because of this, MOH intends to place greater focus on women’s health as Singapore continues to build its preventive healthcare system.

The bone density screening idea fits within Healthier SG, the national initiative that encourages residents to manage their health early rather than wait until illness appears. If adopted, it could make preventive checks more accessible to women at higher risk as they age.

Mr Ong said recent policy announcements from MOH aim to rethink long-standing assumptions about healthcare financing and prevention. These include changes announced during the ministry’s budget debate, such as raising MediSave withdrawal limits and exploring the use of artificial intelligence to manage chronic diseases. He described these updates as meaningful policy steps because they challenge older thinking about how the healthcare system should work.

One example is the government’s willingness to consider allowing MediShield Life, Singapore’s national health insurance scheme, to cover preventive surgery in certain cases. In the past, insurance typically paid only after illness had set in.

Advances in genomics and artificial intelligence now allow doctors to act early, which could spare patients from more serious treatment later, while keeping costs manageable for the healthcare system. Mr Ong also said MediSave’s role has changed over time. When the scheme started decades ago, it mainly served as a savings pool for large hospital bills or emergencies later in life. Today, with people living longer, MediSave must also support preventive care and help patients manage chronic conditions earlier.

Still, he stressed that MediSave spending needs careful balance. Using more savings for present needs means less available in the future, so the system must be managed prudently. Looking ahead, the ministry hopes technology can advance preventive care. Mr Ong said the long-term goal is a healthcare system that can predict risks and tailor prevention to each individual.

If done responsibly, he said, such a system could offer personalised and predictive care that helps people stay healthy before serious disease takes hold. For Singapore, the renewed focus on women’s health reflects that prevention is no longer a side effort, but a central strategy.