MOE: Stricter punishment, suspension, and caning for school bullies

SINGAPORE: Students involved in bullying will face stricter and more consistent penalties under a new Ministry of Education (MOE) framework, following public concern over recent cases.

Offenders may now face suspension, caning, and lower conduct grades, depending on the severity and frequency of their actions. The updated rules aim to align how schools handle misconduct after past differences in enforcement.

At the same time, MOE is expanding its support systems by adding staff, clarifying processes, and streamlining reporting to address cases earlier and more effectively.

Stricter actions in schools against student misconduct

The updated guidelines introduce tiers of punishment, with consequences that increase in severity and repeat behaviour.

For first-time serious offences, students may face:

1 to 3 days of detention or suspension

Possible caning (for older boys, with aggravating factors)

A lower conduct grade

For very serious cases, first-time offenders face:

3 to 5 days of detention or suspension

Up to 2 strokes of the cane (for older boys)

Conduct grade capped at “Fair”

Repeat offenders face steeper penalties. Those involved in very serious offences can receive:

5 to 14 days of detention or suspension

Up to 3 strokes of the cane

A “Poor” conduct grade

Ministry of Education (MOE)

These measures also apply to other misconduct, such as theft and vandalism. Schools will roll them out fully by 2027.

Not just punishment, but a structured response

MOE said discipline is meant to teach, not just penalise. Schools will still combine punishment with counselling and follow-up support.

Cases will be handled through a structured process. This includes prioritising student safety, investigating the incident, and taking appropriate action. Parents will be kept informed at key stages.

Schools will also consider context before deciding on punishment. Factors include the student’s intent, whether the behaviour was repeated, and the level of harm caused.

Increase in cases involving threats and violence among students

Recent incidents shared online have raised questions about how bullying is handled. Cases involving threats and violence among students drew strong public reaction and pushed the issue into focus.

The data show a gradual increase in reported cases. From 2021 to 2025, there were about three cases per 1,000 primary students and eight per 1,000 secondary students each year. That is higher than earlier periods.

The tighter framework aims to bring consistency across schools and reduce uncertainty in how cases are managed.

Reporting channels for bullying cases will be expanded

Beyond discipline, MOE is adding resources. Schools will receive funding to hire roles such as youth workers and parent liaison officers.

Reporting channels will also be expanded, with a new online platform planned. The goal is to make it easier for students to seek help and for schools to act faster.

Clearer guidelines will also set expectations on response time, communication with parents, and follow-up actions.

Balancing firmness with support

Schools are now moving toward earlier intervention, structured rules, and stronger follow-through.

At the same time, MOE is careful to balance firmness with support. Counselling and guidance remain part of the process, especially for students who need help to correct their behaviour.

Disciplinary actions

Stricter rules can set the tone, but consistency is what makes them work. When schools, parents, and students move in step, discipline stops being reactive and starts becoming preventive. That is where the real impact sits.

Read related: MOE: New anti-bullying steps in schools with more staff and reporting channels