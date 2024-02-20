;
Featured News Home News

MNCs offer more flexi working days than local companies: Study

ByJewel Stolarchuk

February 20, 2024

SINGAPORE: Global recruitment and human resources consultancy Hays has found that multinational corporations (MNCs) outpace their local counterparts in providing flexible working arrangements for Singaporean employees.

According to the Hays report, employees at MNCs enjoy significantly more flexibility in their working days compared to those at local firms.

The report found that 48.2% of local companies mandate a five-day in-office reporting schedule, while a mere 29.6% of MNCs impose the same requirement. This means that only two out of 10 MNCs necessitate their employees to be present in the office for the entire workweek.

The study also highlights that MNCs are more inclined towards alternative on-site work arrangements.

A noteworthy 32.6% of MNCs offer a 3-day on-site work arrangement, while 13.6% provide a 2-day schedule. In contrast, local companies exhibit lower figures, with 22.9% opting for a 3-day schedule and 5.2% for a 2-day arrangement.

John Borneman, Regional Director of Hays Singapore, emphasized the importance of considering various factors beyond flexible working options when attracting and retaining talent.

See also  S$5K salary + S$10K bonus: Bus driver job attracts office workers and university degree holders

He said, “When crafting a compelling employee value proposition or engaging in discussions about flexible working arrangements to attract and retain valuable candidates, it’s vital to consider factors beyond just offering flexible working options.”

Mr Borneman also emphasized the significance of supportive managers and career growth potential, asserting that these elements are crucial for Singapore candidates seeking trustworthy connections and career development opportunities.

The findings from Hays shed light on the evolving landscape of work arrangements in Singapore, where MNCs are leading the way in embracing flexibility to meet the changing needs and preferences of the workforce.

It remains to be seen whether the upcoming government guidance on flexible working arrangements will sway local firms towards adopting more creative work structures for their employees.

ByJewel Stolarchuk

Related Post

Home News

2 more years until travel between SG & JB will only take 5 minutes

December 6, 2024 Anna Maria Romero
Home News

Singapore ranked 10th most lovable city in the world

December 6, 2024 Anna Maria Romero
Home News

GST Voucher 2025: More support for Singaporeans with changes to AV thresholds, starting Jan 1

December 6, 2024 Mary Alavanza

You missed

Lifestyle

The rise of ‘conscious unbossing’ — How Gen Z is shaping the future of work

December 7, 2024 JARA CARBALLO
Lifestyle

Can better office spaces attract Singapore workers who want flexibility amid the return to office (RTO) mandate by large corporations?

December 7, 2024 Mary Alavanza
Business

CapitaLand Investment’s self-storage platform expands in Japan through strategic partnership

December 7, 2024 Gemma Iso
Entertainment

Behind the scenes: Seo Hyun Jin dancing while Gong Yoo observes the backstage action of ‘The Trunk’

December 7, 2024 Lydia Koh

© Copyright 2023 The Independent Singapore. All Rights Reserved.