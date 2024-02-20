SINGAPORE: Global recruitment and human resources consultancy Hays has found that multinational corporations (MNCs) outpace their local counterparts in providing flexible working arrangements for Singaporean employees.

According to the Hays report, employees at MNCs enjoy significantly more flexibility in their working days compared to those at local firms.

The report found that 48.2% of local companies mandate a five-day in-office reporting schedule, while a mere 29.6% of MNCs impose the same requirement. This means that only two out of 10 MNCs necessitate their employees to be present in the office for the entire workweek.

The study also highlights that MNCs are more inclined towards alternative on-site work arrangements.

A noteworthy 32.6% of MNCs offer a 3-day on-site work arrangement, while 13.6% provide a 2-day schedule. In contrast, local companies exhibit lower figures, with 22.9% opting for a 3-day schedule and 5.2% for a 2-day arrangement.

John Borneman, Regional Director of Hays Singapore, emphasized the importance of considering various factors beyond flexible working options when attracting and retaining talent.

He said, “When crafting a compelling employee value proposition or engaging in discussions about flexible working arrangements to attract and retain valuable candidates, it’s vital to consider factors beyond just offering flexible working options.”

Mr Borneman also emphasized the significance of supportive managers and career growth potential, asserting that these elements are crucial for Singapore candidates seeking trustworthy connections and career development opportunities.

The findings from Hays shed light on the evolving landscape of work arrangements in Singapore, where MNCs are leading the way in embracing flexibility to meet the changing needs and preferences of the workforce.

It remains to be seen whether the upcoming government guidance on flexible working arrangements will sway local firms towards adopting more creative work structures for their employees.