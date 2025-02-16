SINGAPORE: The resignation of Mr Raj Joshua Thomas and Mr Syed Harun Alhabsyi as Nominated Member of Parliament on Feb 14 has sparked intense speculation about their potential participation in the upcoming general election.

Their unexpected decision to relinquish their positions approximately a year shy of completing their two-and-a-half-year term has raised eyebrows and prompted several former NMPs to share their insights and perspectives on this sudden move.

Mr Thomas, a lawyer, was first appointed as an NMP in January 2021. He was reappointed for a second term in July last year, along with psychiatrist Mr Alhabsyi.

“In my letter to Speaker Seah Kian Peng, I said, ‘I remain dedicated to serving Singapore and Singaporeans to the best of my abilities. I am contemplating doing so in a different way, in which it would be appropriate for me to resign as an NMP at this time,'” shared Mr Thomas.

Mr Thomas, who also posted his resignation letter to Speaker Mr Seah on his social media page, mentioned that during his time in Parliament, he has spoken up on several issues, including uplifting the wages and dignity of low-wage workers, as well as fair employment opportunities for Singaporeans amidst global talent.

“In my two terms as an NMP, I have spoken ardently and independently on a range of issues that I felt were important to Singaporeans. I have come to appreciate even more the values of conviction, integrity, and commitment in our system of governance,” added the former president of the Security Association Singapore.

Former NMPs weigh in on the resignations of Mr Thomas and Mr Alhabsyi

Among the former NMPs who have voiced concerns about the non-partisan intent of the scheme is Mr Nicholas Fang, who emphasized that NMPs are expected to “contribute independent and non-partisan views in Parliament.”

“I believed (perhaps foolishly or naively) then as I do now that the best way to contribute such views was to, well, actually BE independent and non-partisan.

To be fair, there isn’t anything in the rules or regulations that says you HAVE to be non-partisan. But I thought it was kind of implicit,” said Mr Fang on his Facebook page.

Mr Fang, who served as an NMP from 2012 to 2014, expressed his deep disappointment and concern, stating that the news of Mr Thomas and Mr Alhabsyi’s resignation “pains me”.

“I have nothing against the individuals, but surely this does a disservice to the institution of the NMP scheme. Some have said that the scheme has come to the end of its usefulness given the growing diversity in Parliament, and perhaps it has,” added the former NMP.

However, another former NMP, Mr Calvin Cheng, has taken a different view from Mr Fang’s. Mr Cheng feels there is “a misunderstanding of what it means to be non-partisan.”

“During their time in Parliament, NMPs must discharge their duties as non-partisan, independent Parliamentarians. This is a job description. It cannot possibly be the description of a person’s values or psychological makeup. Nobody is truly neutral or non-partisan. We all have our own political biases,” commented Mr Cheng.

Mr Cheng further explained that when NMPs are required to be non-partisan in Parliament, they have to “put aside their own political bias and vote independently” and “are not under any political party whip.”

“If an NMP then chooses to run for political office after, it doesn’t mean that when he was an NMP, he did not discharge his duties faithfully.

“Everybody is partisan. Everybody has a political bias. It’s whether we can put aside our bias and do a job when asked. But once you commit to a job, finish it. Do your duty,” added Mr Cheng, who served as an NMP from 2009 to 2011.

With the resignations of Mr Thomas and Mr Albahsyi, there are now seven NMPs in Parliament;

Assoc. Professor Razwana Begum (head of the public safety and security programme at the Singapore University of Social Sciences)

Ms Chandradas Usha Ranee (co-founder of Plural Art magazine)

Mr Keith Chua Tiang Choon (executive chairman of F&B firm ABR Holdings and Vice President of Singapore Anglican Community Services)

Mr Mark Lee Kean Phi (CEO of apparel company Sing Lun Holdings)

Mr Ong Hua Han (assistant vice president of Deutsche Bank AG)

Mr Parekh Nimil Rajnikant (Chairman of Singapore Indian Chamber of Commerce and Industry)

Ms See Jinli (director of the National Trades Union Congress Freelancers and Self-employed Unit at NTUC’s Administration Research Unit)