Mixed reactions to Murali Pillai’s ‘wisest Man’ for ex-drug addict

Bukit Batok SMC MP Murali Pillai has drawn mixed reactions after calling an ex-drug addict one of the wisest men he met.

The man is Mr Ho and is one of his constituents and apparently made such an impact on Mr Pillai.

Mr Pillai called him “one of the wisest men I have met” and revealed on social media that the latter did not complete his PSLE and spent years in prison.

Mr Ho only turned his life around when he started to listen to his daughter, who is now 15.

The ruling party politician shared on the photos he took with Mr Ho on social media.

“Mr Ho, 53, is a few months my senior. Seen here with his 15 year old daughter, he did not complete PSLE. However, I dare say that he is one of the wisest men I have met.

“A former drug addict, he spent years in prison. A turning point came when he became open to listening to his daughter.

“After serving sentence in 2013, he took a job as a delivery man. After several years, he trained to get his Class 5 licenses. He is now a tanker driver. He proudly showed me a photo of his tanker via his phone.”

Mr Ho told the MP that responsibility has become his way of living and that he has even kicked a smoking habit since he doesn’t want anything to control his free will.

Mr Pillai said that, “his resident wisely told him it is ok to make mistakes, but we need to see the root reason. After that, we should not repeat it.”

Mr Pillai recounted: “When I asked him what his advice will be to fellow residents during this pandemic, he stated ‘we should focus more on needs, and less on wants’. Finally, he said, ‘there is contentment in life led simply!’”

Thanking Mr Ho for sharing his story, the MP said his resident inspired him. He wrote: “Thank you Mr Ho for kindly agreeing to share your story with us. You are inspirational!”

While many netizens reacted to Mr Pillai’s post positively, some speculated about whether this could be a publicity stunt or a distraction from the onslaught of feedback on municipal issues he has been receiving from opposition rival Chee Soon Juan:

