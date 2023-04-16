Miss Universe Singapore Cheryl Chou joins Mediacorp

SINGAPORE: Miss Universe SIngapore 2016 winner Cheryl Chou is the new female artist under Mediacorp. In an Instagram post shared by The Celebrity Agency, the beauty queen signed her contract with the management on April 13, which officially started her journey as a Mediacorp artist.

“Our TCA family just got bigger and starrier! Join us to welcome our latest additions of actresses,” said in the IG caption.

Cheryl Chou joined the management alongside Ase Wang, photographer Ade Lau, and homegrown chef Wu Si Han.

According to 8World, this new acting career path of Cheryl Chou will not be restricted by her title as Miss Universe, and that she is more than willing to venture on different roles and read different scripts.

“For me, if I can learn something from the role, it is very satisfying, so whether the role is a fat woman, an ugly woman, or a villain, if I can learn something from a character I play. What I get, I actually get a lot of satisfaction,” remarked the beauty queen.

Particularly speaking, Cheryl Chou wants to try participating in dramas wherein she is required to wear a costume.

She admitted: “Because I like to touch history very much, if I have this opportunity, I will definitely be happier.”

When asked about her future career plans, she shared to 8World as well that she will let nature run its course because many things do not happen by force. She is a believer that everything depends on fate, time, and meeting the right set of people.

In the comment section of the Instagram post, an account user commented: “I hope Mediacorp will give her [Cheryl Chou] the exposure she deserves! She has come a long way since 229 (one of my all-time favourite Mediacorp dramas)…she has been acting for so long and in a number of high-profile shows but hasn’t been given the attention that she should be getting…” /TISG

