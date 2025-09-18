Ministry of Education to focus on AI mastery and responsible use for students

SINGAPORE: With the emergence of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in the lives of students, the Ministry of Education is committed to addressing the changes it brings as part of its support for lifelong learning of Singaporeans.

To use AI as leverage for a better and advanced future, Education Minister Desmond Lee declared that students in schools and tertiary institutions will now learn how to use artificial intelligence appropriately and acquire the skills needed to cope with the evolving AI-based workplace. With this, specific guidelines are now in place to ensure that the use of AI enhances learning and does not become a source of distraction.

Schools will also help students develop skills in problem-solving, critical thinking, and interpersonal interaction that go beyond AI. Educators will receive adequate training to enable them to use AI and effectively guide their students. Moreover, SkillsFuture Singapore will improve Singaporeans’ AI literacy so that working professionals, such as educators, can use AI efficiently.

“As we navigate this exciting and intricate landscape, I’m inspired by our collective commitment to evolve current practices while staying anchored in the values that make education truly transformational,” Mr Lee said.

SkillFuture’s 10th anniversary: Promoting lifelong learning culture

Mr Lee also said that this year marks the 10th anniversary of Singapore’s SkillsFuture programme. Started in 2015, it aims to help all Singaporeans grow and reach their full potential. The programme supports people in learning new skills to remain resilient and adaptable in a fast-changing economy.

The minister believes that individuals should take charge of their own learning, employers should support their workers in acquiring useful skills, and training centres should update their courses to keep up with the changing needs of the people.

The Ministry of Education stated that their goal is for students to enjoy learning not just for grades, but to have more chances to develop their skills and interests. They are set to offer more support for the students’ emotional well-being by working with parents through the Grow Well SG programme, which promotes healthy habits and mental health.

To improve the quality of education even more, secondary schools will now group students by subject ability to help them build their strengths. In addition, the ministry will give more chances for gifted students and those who want to learn their mother tongue at higher levels.

Mr Lee also added that the government will keep helping students with difficult family backgrounds through school resources and community partnerships such as the enhanced Community Link Programme (ComLink+). Students with special needs will have more trained teachers helping them in regular and special schools, and the ministry will make sure that special needs schools are affordable and have good quality services, and they will help these students move smoothly into work or community life after graduation.

For Mr Lee, a strong education system depends on how well people work together. His goal is to strengthen the collaboration between parents and teachers to support each and every student, especially in this digital age.

On social media, netizens expressed their thoughts and reactions. One remarked that empowering Singaporeans to flourish with their own potential is a great investment for the country’s future.

Another netizen also commented on the helpful use of AI and stated, “This is fantastic. The real skill isn’t just using an AI chat; it’s learning how to design and build repeatable processes with AI as a component. That’s the foundation for the future workforce.”