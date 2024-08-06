SINGAPORE: A survey conducted by the National Council Against Drug Abuse (NCADA) has found that more young Singaporeans know someone who used to take drugs, indicating a more permissive view of drug laws among teenagers compared to older generations.

Minister of State for Home Affairs and National Development Associate Professor Muhammad Faishal Ibrahim cited these figures to illustrate young people’s more tolerant attitude towards drugs at a parent seminar on the dangers of drugs on Saturday (3 Aug).

The NCADA survey involved 4,808 participants, including approximately 3,000 young people aged 13 to 29 and 1,500 adults aged 30 and over.

The findings revealed that the percentage of local teenagers who personally know someone who has previously used drugs has increased from 10.6% in 2019 to 18% in 2023.

On top of this, only 90% of teenagers support the continuation of laws prohibiting drug use, which represents a six-percentage-point decrease compared to the support level among adults aged 30 and above.

Assoc Prof Faishal expressed concern over these trends, noting that only 60% of secondary school students currently perceive drugs as more harmful than tobacco, despite substantial scientific evidence supporting this view.

This lack of awareness among the younger population is troubling, he suggested, given the rising incidence of drug abuse in this age group.

From 2022 to 2023, there was an 11% increase in the number of drug addicts under the age of 20. Additionally, the Institute of Mental Health’s 2022 Health and Lifestyle Survey found that the average age of first contact with drugs among local users was under 16.

In response to these findings, Assoc Prof Faishal emphasized the critical role of parents in addressing drug abuse issues.

He highlighted that a majority of young people—95%—believe their parents or family members would disapprove of drug use, while 91% of respondents had discussed drug-related topics with their parents, which deterred them from drug use.

Experts recommend that parents engage in open, non-confrontational dialogues with their children about drug use and stress the importance of building a strong parent-child relationship from an early age.

Such discussions should include topics like healthy living, stress management, and the broader impact of drug abuse on individuals and society.

Parents are advised to tailor their conversations to their children’s age and upcoming life transitions, such as attending parties and festivals or embarking on university or work placements.

By addressing these issues proactively, parents can better equip their children to make informed decisions and resist drug use. /TISG