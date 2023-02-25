Minister of State Assoc Prof Faishal Ibrahim: Board of Inquiry to review the death of NSF firefighter

SINGAPORE: Assoc Prof Faishal Ibrahim, Minister of State for Home Affairs said in Parliament on Friday, Feb 24 that a Board of Inquiry (BOI) will be convened to look into the death of a Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) full-time national serviceman (NSF) and firefighter Sergeant 1 Edward Go while on duty.

The Minister of State was replying to a parliamentary question by Bukit Batok member of parliament Murali Pillai who asked: ‘whether an independent Board of Inquiry will be convened to investigate the circumstances leading to the death of the SCDF NSF firefighter who died during the firefighting operation on 8 December 2022 with a view to determine the contributing factors that led to his death and make recommendations to rectify any lapse in the firefighting operation that may be uncovered from the review.’

Assoc Prof Faishal replied that the police are currently investigating the death of SGT1 Edward Go. “When investigations are completed, the police will inform the coroner of their findings. The coroner will consider the police’s investigations, and make a finding on the circumstances relating to SGT1 Go’s demise,” explained Assoc Prof Faishal.

A Board of Inquiry will be convened under the Civil Defence Act, to conduct a review of the incident.

“Since the BOI is also a fact finding body, it will be held after the coroner’s findings are established. The BOI will then also be able to consider the police and the coroner’s findings, in the assessment of the matter,” added Assoc Prof Faishal.

“The BOI will submit its report to the Minister for Home Affairs and we will share the Board’s findings and recommendations at an appropriate juncture.”

SGT1 Go lost his life in a firefighting operation at 91 Henderson Road on Dec 8. He was posthumously promoted from the rank of Corporal to the rank of SGT1 for his steadfast dedication to duty and sacrifice in service to the nation.

“The late SGT Edward H Go’s ceremonial funeral was held today. He gave his life in service to Singapore. He was given full ceremonial honours and posthumously promoted. From all accounts a brave and responsible young man. Our thoughts are with his loved ones. There will be an investigation on what happened. And we will keep the family informed of the findings,” posted Minister for Home Affairs K Shanmugam on his official Facebook page on Dec 13.

On Jan 9, Assoc Prof Faishal Ibrahim revealed in Parliament that while responding to the incident, the SCDF officers found the fire engine accessway leading to Block 91 Henderson Road obstructed by a tent where a funeral wake was being held, and this delayed their firefighting response by 18 minutes.

