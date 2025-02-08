Singapore News

Minister Chan Chun Sing urges Singapore’s youth to look beyond China’s cities and embrace differences for stronger future ties

February 8, 2025

SINGAPORE: In an inspiring address at the inaugural Singapore-China Global Young Leaders forum, Education Minister Chan Chun Sing urged young people in both Singapore and China to look beyond their countries’ major cities and embrace the diversity of their cultures.

Speaking to students from across both nations, Mr Chan emphasized that true cooperation stems from deep understanding, not assumptions based on surface similarities.

According to the latest Straits Times report, he highlighted that youth must invest the time and effort to understand one another in depth. “Even though we are different, that does not mean we cannot work together,” he said, stressing that the key to successful international partnerships lies in mutual respect and a commitment to shared progress.

Power of cultural exchange in strengthening diplomatic ties

Addressing 450 students from China’s six provinces and Singapore’s educational institutions at ITE College East, Mr Chan reflected on the importance of learning from each other’s perspectives. He noted that Singapore and China’s differences, rather than hindering cooperation, actually enrich the relationship by bringing unique strengths to their collaborative efforts. From economic ventures to security concerns, he pointed out that each country’s differing outlooks contribute significantly to successful partnerships.

The forum, marking the 35th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Singapore and China, provided a platform for students to explore how mutual trust, built on an understanding of one another’s cultures, can unlock new avenues for collaboration. Mr Chan encouraged the youth to read widely, travel, and forge cross-cultural friendships, as these experiences would be vital in driving future win-win cooperation between the nations.

Shaping a future of cooperation amidst global challenges

Mr Chan’s address at the forum also touched on critical global challenges, such as climate change, ageing populations, and the evolving security landscape. He stressed that a deeper understanding between Singapore and China would be essential for tackling these pressing issues together. The minister envisioned a future where the youth, equipped with knowledge and respect for each other’s differences, would carry the torch for even greater cooperation, not just for the benefit of their own countries but for the wider world.

The forum also featured a fireside chat with prominent figures like Senior Minister of State Desmond Tan and venture capitalist Tan Yinglan, who shared their insights on fostering trust and building long-term relationships between China and Singapore. Students asked thought-provoking questions on overcoming communication barriers and adapting to multicultural environments, emphasizing the importance of mutual understanding in global cooperation.

