Ming Dao condemned for getting cosy with staff at an event

Taiwanese star Ming Dao is reportedly a part of actress Zhang Ting and her husband Kevin Lin’s beauty company but his role in the business has not yet been revealed.

Ming Dao, 40 recently attended one of the company’s events and his actions during the events has gone viral. Photos of Ming Dao kissing a female employee’s hair and smelling another’s neck has caused a backlash. Netizens who said they were at the event revealed that a few employees had the chance to get up close and personal with the star and that allegedly only female staff were selected.

Netizens were quick to slam Ming Dao for what they called “cheap actions”, with one seething: “What’s the point of him spending all those years on his career only for him to make himself look like a pervert. Why would you kiss the hair of someone you don’t know? Does he think that he’s filming an ad?”

There were other netizens who pointed out that the actor who is married and has a child is being disrespectful to his wife and son.

“It’s one thing if he’s getting close with a female co-star because he’s filming a drama, but I can’t think of any situation where it’s necessary for him to be so intimate with another woman,” a netizen said. “If I were his wife, I would be really pissed off.”

His agency has since responded to the scandal, claiming that he only “cooperated with what was planned for the event”, and that the actor “has not forgotten his roots as an actor and greatly respects women”.

Unsurprisingly, netizens did not believe his statement, calling it a “half-baked attempt at damage control”.

Born on February 26 1980, Ming Dao is a Taiwanese actor, singer and model. He is known for starring in The Prince Who Turns into a Frog, which held the highest single episode average rating of 6.99 for a Taiwanese drama from 2005 to 2008, and for being the winner of Best Host in Educational Programme at the 39th Golden Bell Awards. /TISG

