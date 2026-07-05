‘Mind your own business’: Singaporeans react after commuter calls out parents for clipping child’s nails on train

SINGAPORE: A commuter’s plan to expose a couple who were trimming their child’s nails on board public transport appears to have backfired, with netizens telling the commuter to “mind your own business.”

Taking to the Complaint Singapore Facebook page, the commuter wrote: “Ugly Singaporeans cutting nails on the train.”

The writer said it was not the first time they had encountered such behaviour, adding, “Not the first time seeing people cutting nails on the train and they don’t seem to be self-aware at all.”

Recalling an earlier incident, the contributor said they had seen “an auntie clipping her nails away loudly on the circle line” and claimed they had intervened.

“I told her to stop. She retorted that it was none of my business,” the contributor said.

They went on to describe another encounter that allegedly took place the previous weekend.

“The 2nd time was last weekend, when I saw a pair of young parents looking self-absorbed as well until the wife noticed I was glaring at her. Yet she showed no intention to stop despite whispering to her husband, probably telling him about my stare. They probably thought so what can I do about them?” the writer alleged.

The post went on to condemn the parents’ actions, asserting: “Very disgraceful parents, and I bet their kids will be ugly people too.”

Although the contributor expressed frustration over the incidents, they said they had deliberately chosen not to identify the family.

“I don’t believe in online shaming so I didn’t take a photo of them. If you are the parents seeing this post, count yourself lucky. The next time will be some other Stomper putting your photo out there,” the netizen said, adding an AI-generated image showing a similar scene.

The post quickly attracted numerous comments, with many taking issue with the contributor’s assumptions and remarks.

One commenter questioned the description used in the post, asking: “How did you know they are Singaporeans?”

Another criticised the contributor rather than the parents, writing: “Your attitude is worse. Mind your own business. It’s a public space. If you think they should respect you, you should do the same and forget about others.”

Several commenters defended the parents, arguing that trimming a young child’s nails is often easier said than done.

One wrote: “You must not have kids, right? Some children simply won’t cooperate when it’s time to trim their nails. Sometimes it’s difficult even when they’re asleep.”

The same commenter suggested there may have been a practical reason for cutting the child’s nails on the train.

Urging the contributor not to judge too quickly, the commenter added: “Instead of jumping to conclusions, maybe close your eyes, keep an open mind, and mind your own business.” The comment ended with the remark: “I think you’ll be single for life.”

Another commenter also sympathised with the parents, writing: “You think it’s easy to look after child huh?? You think the parent don’t need to go to work?? Anyway any parent will do when they have free time…don’t be so keypohh please.”

Others criticised the contributor for posting about the incident online instead of addressing it directly.

One commenter wrote: “Another under achiever, no guts to tell the person off, but behind the screen, post like a paper tiger. Despicable.”

However, not everyone disagreed with the original complaint. Some commenters supported the view that clipping nails in a public setting was inappropriate.

One netizen added, “No doubt it is an act of littering.”

Editor’s note: The image shared by the original poster is AI-generated and does not depict the actual individuals involved in the alleged incident. No faces have been blurred as the image is illustrative only.