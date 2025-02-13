Business

Millennium & Copthorne Hotels NZ independent directors reject takeover offer as ‘too low and inadequate’

ByJewel Stolarchuk

February 13, 2025

The independent directors of Millennium & Copthorne Hotels New Zealand Limited (MCK) have deemed a takeover bid by CDL Hotels Holdings New Zealand Limited (CDLHH NZ) as “too low and inadequate,” according to a recent stock exchange filing.

On 20 January, MCK received a takeover notice from CDLHH NZ, which currently holds 75.8% of MCK’s shares. The proposed offer stands at $2.25 per share for the remaining shares not already owned by CDLHH NZ. However, the independent directors argue that the offer fails to provide sufficient value for minority shareholders.

Leslie Preston, Chair of the Independent Directors Committee, advised shareholders against taking immediate action. “We will provide shareholders with a Target Company Statement within the next two weeks that will include more detail, but we are advising shareholders to take no action at this time,” she stated.

The forthcoming Target Company Statement is expected to offer a detailed assessment of the offer and provide guidance for minority shareholders. Until then, the independent directors are urging investors to wait before making any decisions regarding their shares.

MCK, a prominent player in New Zealand’s hospitality sector, operates a portfolio of hotels across the country. The response from the independent directors signals a potential challenge to CDLHH NZ’s bid, with shareholders now awaiting further information before determining their next steps.

ByJewel Stolarchuk

Related Post

Business Business & Economy

Singapore’s job market sees 11% decline as digitalisation and automation reshape hiring

February 13, 2025 Jewel Stolarchuk
Business

Half of Singapore workers lack confidence in leaders’ AI implementation skills: Survey

February 13, 2025 Jewel Stolarchuk
Business

Nearly 40% of Singapore investment professionals foresee improvement in private capital market

February 13, 2025 Jewel Stolarchuk

You missed

Sports

Sky Sports extends the rights to PDC Darts until 2030 with a new record TV contract

February 13, 2025 Nidhi Arora
Sports

At auction, Allen Iverson’s sports card sets a new record by fetching an incredible $701K

February 13, 2025 Nidhi Arora
Singapore News

470 cases of investment scams so far this year, with losses of $32.6 million

February 13, 2025 Anna Maria Romero
Law

Police arrest man suspected of using stolen credit cards to buy $85K

February 13, 2025 Anna Maria Romero

© Copyright 2023 The Independent Singapore. All Rights Reserved.