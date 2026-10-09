Millennial father says life has become ‘a chore and a task’; Singapore netizens offer advice

Aiah Bathan | October 9, 2026 2 m read

GenAI/TISG (for illustration purposes only) A man sits with his family during an evening meal.

Add as preferred on Google Please enable JavaScript to view ads. SINGAPORE: Between work, fatherhood and the pressures of everyday life, one Singaporean millennial says he is running out of energy. The man in his late 30s took to Reddit to ask others if feeling burnt out is normal.



In his post, he shared that he believed that he needed more energy, and even though he had been exercising regularly for years, nothing seemed to improve how he felt. “I find myself more and more lonely although I’m married with kids. But life no longer holds the same excitement and meaning it once held. Everything is now a chore and a task to complete and expectations to meet,” the man further admitted.

With this, he seeks advice from people who might be experiencing the same, and many netizens shared their thoughts, opinions, and own experiences in the comments section. One commenter claimed: “People tend to think that living a formulaic life will make them happy. It is not always the case; you will need to find some way to personalise your own formula.” Please enable JavaScript to view ads.

For some, they advised the man to have a long break to recalibrate his mental state, or to not isolate himself and catch up with his friends. “You need to rediscover your hobbies, interests and yourself. Watch a movie alone, cycle (if you do) to random places spontaneously, etc. Try doing something purposeful for the community; you may never know what you can learn from it… Most importantly, enjoy your OWN company,” one suggested.

A netizen also shared that he should start accepting things and enjoy the basics of life. On the brighter side, another netizen admitted that it is about time that Singapore should start to talk more about mental health, especially among men. Please enable JavaScript to view ads.

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