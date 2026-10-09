Millennial father says life has become ‘a chore and a task’; Singapore netizens offer advice
A man sits with his family during an evening meal.
SINGAPORE: Between work, fatherhood and the pressures of everyday life, one Singaporean millennial says he is running out of energy. The man in his late 30s took to Reddit to ask others if feeling burnt out is normal.
In his post, he shared that he believed that he needed more energy, and even though he had been exercising regularly for years, nothing seemed to improve how he felt.
“I find myself more and more lonely although I’m married with kids. But life no longer holds the same excitement and meaning it once held. Everything is now a chore and a task to complete and expectations to meet,” the man further admitted.
With this, he seeks advice from people who might be experiencing the same, and many netizens shared their thoughts, opinions, and own experiences in the comments section.
One commenter claimed: “People tend to think that living a formulaic life will make them happy. It is not always the case; you will need to find some way to personalise your own formula.”
For some, they advised the man to have a long break to recalibrate his mental state, or to not isolate himself and catch up with his friends.
“You need to rediscover your hobbies, interests and yourself. Watch a movie alone, cycle (if you do) to random places spontaneously, etc. Try doing something purposeful for the community; you may never know what you can learn from it… Most importantly, enjoy your OWN company,” one suggested.
A netizen also shared that he should start accepting things and enjoy the basics of life.
On the brighter side, another netizen admitted that it is about time that Singapore should start to talk more about mental health, especially among men.
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“Keep showing up for work, keep showing up for your kids, but carve out a Saturday and reconnect with your wife and yourself. It gets easier as the kids grow up, and one day you will look back and be thankful you powered through. Nothing worthwhile is ever easy,” a comment concluded.
Behind the daily grind, burnout and loneliness can quietly take hold. Recognising these struggles and reaching out for help can be the first step towards a healthier balance between work, family and personal well-being.