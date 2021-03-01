Miley Cyrus’ tattoos of her pets

- Advertisement -

It is no secret that Miley Cyrus has a huge tattoo collection that continues to grow over the years. She got her first ink piece at 17 and since then, Cyrus has added a variety of tattoos to her body, some of which have a very special meaning. A number of her most meaningful designs share a common theme that is close to the singer’s heart, which is her pets. The Midnight Sky hitmaker has decorated her body with a number of tattoos since shedding her Disney darling image.

Each tattoo is unique to the singer, which is likely why she does not have an issue showing them off on red carpets and during special appearances. This then poses a question: how many tattoos does Cyrus have? Surprisingly, the singer herself did not even know that she has 74 tattoos until it was brought to her attention during a December 2020 episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live!

According to Showbiz Cheatsheet, Cyrus was a guest star on the show and Kimmel had Cyrus play a trivia game about herself against a superfan named Paul. Kimmel asked how many tattoos Cyrus has and Paul guessed 27, which Kimmel announced was far too low. When it was Cyrus’ turn to answer, she replied that she had no idea.

When Kimmel expressed confusion over the singer’s answer, she quipped, “Um, because you probably are much more coherent when I am getting these tattoos than I am.”

Kimmel then revealed the answer, which is 74, leaving Cyrus just as confused as her fan. “Huh?” she replied.

Cyrus may not be aware of the number of tattoos she owns but many of her designs are meaningful to her. On top of the ink pieces that honour her friends and family, the Disney Channel alum also has tattoos that are dedicated to her beloved pets who have died. Refinery29 reports that Cyrus has at least four tattoos dedicated to her furkids, her first one being a tribute to her late dog Floyd, She had the tattoo done after the dog died in 2014. Following that, Cyrus had designs of her blowfish, Pablow, her beloved Shetland sheepdog, Emu, and her pitbull, Mary Jane, inked on her body.

As Cyrus is a known animal lover who has at least a dozen pets, it is no surprise why she likes to pay homage to her pets who have passed on by getting portraits of them inked on her body.

The singer’s many pets include horses, dogs, cats and pigs. There is no doubt that she will be getting more tattoos to honour her beloved animals. /TISG

