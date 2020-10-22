Miley Cyrus ‘encounters’ a UFO

- Advertisement -

Former Disney star Miley Cyrus is pretty sure she got ‘chased down’ by a UFO but had also ‘bought weed wax from a guy in a van in front of a taco shop’ so she is not certain.

Speaking to Interview magazine, Cyrus said, “I had an experience, actually. I was driving through San Bernardino with my friend, and I got chased down by some sort of UFO.”

The former country singer added, “I’m pretty sure about what I saw, but I’d also bought weed wax from a guy in a van in front of a taco shop, so it could have been the weed wax.

“But the best way to describe it is a flying snowplow.

“It had this big plow in the front of it and was glowing yellow. I did see it flying, and my friend saw it, too. There were a couple of other cars on the road and they also stopped to look, so I think what I saw was real.”

The National UFO Reporting Center reported that it received almost 6,000 sightings in 2019. The center follows claims of odd flying objects. Cyrus shared that the experience was so shocking that the was unable to look at the sky for a few days because she was afraid the UFO may return.

She added: “I was shaken for, like, five days. It f***** me up. I couldn’t really look at the sky the same. I thought they might come back.”

However, the ‘Midnight Sky’ hitmaker insisted she “didn’t feel threatened” by the unidentified flying object.

Speaking to Rick Owens for Interview magazine, she said: “I didn’t feel threatened at all, actually, but I did see a being sitting in the front of the flying object.

“It looked at me and we made eye contact, and I think that’s what really shook me, looking into the eyes of something that I couldn’t quite wrap my head around.

“But you’re so right to say that it’s a form of narcissism to think that we’re the only things that could be in this vast universe.”

