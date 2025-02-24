Sports

Mikaela Shiffrin achieves historic 100th World Cup victory in Alpine skiing

ByAiah Bathan

February 24, 2025

American Mikaela Shiffrin extended her record by achieving her 100th Alpine Skiing World Cup victory in the Italian resort of Sestriere. 

The athlete claimed the victory in the slalom, finishing 0.61 seconds ahead of Croatia’s Zrinka Ljutic in second place. American Paula Moltzan secured third place, while world champion Camille Rast was eliminated after crashing in her first run. 

With this win, she became the first skier–male or female–to achieve 100 World Cup race victories, setting an incredible milestone in the sport. 

Shiffrin’s journey to 100

Shiffrin’s quest for her 100th career World Cup win was delayed after she crashed during a giant slalom race in Killington, Vermont, last November, where she sustained a puncture wound to her abdomen. 

She then returned to competition at the end of January and went on to equal the record for the most World Championships medals in her career, securing her 15th in Saalbach earlier this month. Shiffrin and downhill champion Breezy Johnson won gold in the newly introduced women’s team event. 

In January 2023, Shiffrin surpassed her fellow American Lindsey Vonn by winning her 83rd World Cup race, setting a new record for the most World Cup victories by a female skier. 

Shiffrin seemed slightly out of form in her World Cup return, finishing 25th in the Sestriere giant slalom on Friday and failing to qualify for the second run in the same event on Saturday, but managed to achieve her goal.

In a social media post, the athlete admitted: “Before stepping back into the start gate of Giant Slalom, I want to thank my teammates who have helped me to wrap my head around the realness and validity of the psychological symptoms involved in this return. They have helped me to understand that the only way forward (aside from time) is to keep trying. Also, a special thanks to my team for their work and patience and determination that we can tackle this challenge, together.”

“I do not yet feel entirely myself… But I do feel enough of myself to be here. And for now, that is enough,” she added.

ByAiah Bathan

Related Post

Sports

Jeremiah Azu defends his British indoor men’s 60m title

February 24, 2025 Aiah Bathan
Sports

Mirra Andreeva becomes the youngest WTA 1000 champion at 17

February 24, 2025 Aiah Bathan
Sports

Volta ao Algarve opening stage cancelled as peloton misses finish line after wrong turn

February 21, 2025 Aiah Bathan

You missed

Asia

Rising romance scams expose banks to reputation damage and hefty fines—Moody’s

February 25, 2025 JARA CARBALLO
Lifestyle

Singapore’s work dress code for video calls: Half of workers keep it professional above the waist only

February 25, 2025 JARA CARBALLO
Business

Raffles Medical Group’s shares jump 6.1% following new dividend policy and 100M shares buyback plan; H2 2024 profit rise to S$31.6M

February 24, 2025 Mary Alavanza
In the Hood

‘Stop building open-concept houses!’ — Malaysians express frustration with the spread of cooking odours and grease into their living space

February 24, 2025 Micllavier Pangan

© Copyright 2023 The Independent Singapore. All Rights Reserved.