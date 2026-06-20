MFA: Singapore welcomes US-Iran peace agreement and the signing of MOU to restore stability in the region

SINGAPORE: Singapore has welcomed a new agreement between the United States (US) and Iran aimed at ending military operations in the Middle East and reopening the Strait of Hormuz, a crucial artery for global trade.

In a statement on Thursday (June 18), Singapore’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) said it welcomed the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) between the two countries, which sets out a ceasefire and a framework for further talks on unresolved issues.

US President Donald Trump and Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian signed the agreement on Wednesday, opening the door to a 60-day negotiation process to secure a settlement, Channel NewsAsia (CNA) reported on Jun 18.

Singapore backs peace efforts to reduce regional tensions

MFA praised the diplomatic efforts that led to the agreement, highlighting the roles played by Pakistan and Qatar in helping bring both sides to the table.

The ministry said resolving outstanding disputes through international law would help create conditions for long-term peace, security and stability across the region.

The development carries significance beyond Singapore’s diplomacy. The Strait of Hormuz is one of the world’s most important maritime corridors, handling a substantial share of global energy shipments and international trade.

Reopening a vital shipping route crucial for global trade

MFA also welcomed the parties’ commitment to reopen the Strait of Hormuz, which has faced disruption risks during periods of heightened regional tensions.

The ministry urged all sides to respect international maritime law and ensure safe passage through the waterway. It also called for the protection of seafarers and commercial vessels operating in the area.

Stability in major shipping lanes is crucial for trade-dependent economies such as Singapore, as any disruption in the Strait of Hormuz can affect supply chains, shipping costs and energy markets far beyond the Middle East.

Iran’s nuclear programme postponed for future negotiations

While the agreement marks a significant diplomatic breakthrough, many of the most challenging issues have been postponed for future negotiations.

The document, known as the Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding, starts a two-month negotiating period during which both sides will work towards a final agreement.

Among the issues still to be resolved is Iran’s nuclear programme. Under the current framework, Iran has agreed to reduce the concentration of its enriched uranium stockpiles under the supervision of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), the United Nations nuclear watchdog.

The agreement also outlines plans to end hostilities across multiple fronts, including Lebanon.

On the economic front, Washington has committed to lifting oil sanctions that have weighed heavily on Iran’s economy. The deal further states that once a final nuclear agreement is reached, the United States will help facilitate access to a US$300 billion reconstruction fund backed by regional countries.

A pause in conflict offers room for diplomacy towards lasting peace and stability

The agreement doesn’t settle every dispute between Washington and Tehran for now, but it creates space for negotiations instead of military confrontation.

For Singapore and many countries that depend on open trade routes, stability in the Strait of Hormuz helps keep goods moving, reduces uncertainty in global markets, and lowers risks for the thousands of ships that pass through the region each year.

Diplomacy may not always resolve complex disputes overnight, but when rivals choose talks over conflict, it gives the region and the rest of the world a better chance of moving towards lasting stability.