Meme Tian, 40, has a baby with 70-year-old husband

Chinese actress Meme Tian Pujun, 40, whom viewers would know from hit palace drama Legend of Zhen Huan has reportedly welcomed a daughter with her husband, 70-year-old real estate tycoon Wang Shi. Chinese media spotted the couple recently at the mall with a woman believed to be a nanny carrying their daughter for them. The couple shopped for infant clothing and toys while Wang Shi was spotted trying on suits.

It was reported that Tian secretly delivered the baby in November last year. The actress lamented about gaining 7 kg last October, speculated to be pregnancy weight, which added fuel to the gossip. Neither Tian nor Wang Shi has come forward to confirm the news. Tian is an avid yogi and pole dancer and she continues to show off her tight abs and intense workouts on social media, which is not something a new mother can do, and this is seen as a way to dispel the rumours.

In 2003, Shanghai-born Tian’s showbiz career started after acclaimed director Wong Jing invited her to an audition in Hong Kong, according to 8days.sg. Tian signed a contract with a Hong Kong agency after making her acting debut in The Spy Dad that same year and following that she went on to appear in other films like Dumplings and Seoul Raiders. In 2012, Tian propelled to stardom, thanks to Empresses in the Palace, where she impressed viewers despite not having a lot of scenes.

Wang Shi is the founder and CEO of China’s largest real estate company, Vanke. Tian met him while she was studying at the Cheung Kong Graduate School of Business in Beijing. Even though there is a 30-year age gap, there was chemistry between them and in 2012 the couple went public with their relationship. That was also when Wang Shi divorced his previous wife. Tian shared in 2015 that Wang Shi asked her to marry him, but at that time she rejected him because they were too busy with work.

It is not certain when exactly the couple changed their minds and decided to get married, but Wang Shi subtly announced their marriage to the whole world while giving a speech at an awards ceremony in October 2018 by casually referring to Tian as his "wife"./TISG

