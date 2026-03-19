Member of the public finds hidden iron rod in supermarket tofu, employees refused to take full responsibility

SINGAPORE: What was supposed to be a normal grocery shopping turned into a nightmare when a member of the public bought a bag of tofu at a supermarket that contained a hidden metal rod, which his daughter noticed as they were about to eat it.

A 54-year-old man told Shin Min Daily News that on the evening of January 21st this year, he bought a bag of cheese tofu at a supermarket and immediately put it in the refrigerator when he got home. A few days later, his family decided to prepare the food and serve it on their table. At first, they did not notice something unusual, but later on, when their daughter was about to eat a tofu, she noticed something strange inside. Unfortunately, it was a metal rod about 2 centimetres long.

Fortunately, no one in their family was injured; otherwise, the “consequences would have been unimaginable,” as the man explained.

At the time of the incident, the man was not present. However, upon learning about the news, he brought the metal stick back to the supermarket as evidence and explained the situation to the employees. With this, the supermarket staff did not apologise and said that the tofu was provided by a supplier and was not produced by the supermarket itself.

The man was dissatisfied with the supermarket’s response and filed a complaint with the Singapore Food Agency.

“Food safety is of paramount importance, and I hope supermarkets will take it seriously,” the man declared.

In response to inquiries, the supermarket admitted that it had contacted the man and the Food Bureau about the subject matter and that the case had been closed.

Moreover, if members of the public have any concerns about food safety, they can provide their feedback on the Food and Drug Administration’s website ( www.sfa.gov.sg/feedback).

Other related news



In similar news related to food safety, there was a report where a food stall was caught in the act as the owner was processing raw duck on the floor.

However, the stall owner claimed that this was just a part of their preliminary processing, and that the duck would later on be washed further.

Read more about the news story here.