Another food stall nightmare revealed: Food stall owner processes duck on the dirty floor, customers caught the act and was disgusted

SINGAPORE: A food stall was caught in the act when they were processing raw duck on the floor, and diners claimed that it was unhygienic. However, the stall owner claimed that this was just a part of their preliminary processing, and that the duck would later on be washed further.

A 43-year-old customer reported to Shin Min Daily News that he was shocked to see how a female food stall owner handles their ingredients. The witness stated that around six in the morning, he went to a nearby food stall to get breakfast and when he passed by the braised duck stall, he accidentally found out that someone was squatting on the ground with ducks on the ground. When he investigated further, he was surprised that the woman was processing the raw ingredient on the ground.

“I felt disgusted; I’ll never buy food from there again,” he said, after remembering all of the times he ate at the said stall.

Moreover, he noticed that the same thing had happened several times when he passed by, and he believed that this did not comply with food safety regulations.

Part of a preliminary process

A reporter then visited the stall and the 53-year-old owner admitted that she was the one in the video that the witness had provided. She also declared that she indeed put the ducks on the ground.

She continued to explain that it was just a part of their preliminary treatment to the ducks, such as removing unnecessary parts before washing and cooking. She also stated that she would be more careful next time, and would not put the ducks on the floor again.

Other related news

In similar news related to food safety, there was a report where a deliveryman picked bread and pastries from the floor, placing them back on a tray for delivery. This received backlash from the public, raising concerns about food hygiene and safety.

The entire incident was captured in a video showing the back door of the lorry open and the deliveryman picking up boxes that had fallen on the ground. It was shown that the deliveryman would inspect the fallen boxes only to put them back on the tray, and he would put damaged goods on another tray.

