Formula One is set for a season with a strong rookie presence, as six of the 20 drivers in Melbourne will be starting their first full season, and only three are debuting in races.

ANTONELLI, Andrea Kimi (Mercedes)

The 18-year-old is Italy’s first F1 driver since Antonio Giovinazzi in 2021 and takes over from seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton. It is a big challenge for someone who only got his driving licence in January, but Antonelli started well in testing, setting the fastest time in the first session in Bahrain and making no mistakes. Mercedes is really protective of him but believes he is the real deal.

BEARMAN, Oliver (Haas)

Bearman, the 19-year-old Ferrari Academy driver, has already raced in three F1 events. He made a strong debut with Ferrari in Saudi Arabia last year, finishing seventh when Carlos Sainz was out with appendicitis, becoming the youngest rookie to race for Ferrari at 18. He also stepped in for Haas twice, scoring a point in Azerbaijan.

BORTOLETO, Gabriel (Sauber)

Bortoleto, 20, is the reigning F2 champion and will be the first Brazilian full-time F1 driver since Felipe Massa retired in 2017. From São Paulo, he is a protegê of Fernando Alonso and will now race under his management. Bortoleto was previously a McLaren young driver and won the F3 title as a rookie in 2023. Last year, he made history by winning an F2 race from last place.

DOOHAN, Jack (Alpine)

The 22-year-old is the son of five-time motorcycle world champion Mick and has won national karting titles. He finished second in F3 in 2021, and third in F2 in 2023. Last year, he was an Alpine reserve driver and made his race debut in Abu Dhabi, replacing Esteban Ocon.

HADJAR, Isack (Racing Bulls)

Hadjar finished second to Bortoleto in F2 last season and was given the nickname “Le Petit Prost” by Red Bull’s Helmut Marko, after four-time world champion Alain Prost. He takes over from Liam Lawson as Yuki Tsunoda’s teammate. The 20-year-old is of Algerian descent and has dual nationality.

LAWSON, Liam (Red Bull)

Lawson, at 23, is the oldest and most experienced rookie, having already competed in 11 races and earned six points. The New Zealander first stepped into Formula 1 at the 2023 Dutch Grand Prix, substituting for the injured Daniel Ricciardo and completing five races that season. He later replaced Ricciardo again from the Austin Grand Prix through the remainder of last year before being promoted to Red Bull following Sergio Perez’s departure. Lawson views this season as a developmental opportunity, focusing on supporting Max Verstappen’s pursuit of a fifth championship title while helping the team reclaim the constructors’ championship by consistently scoring points.