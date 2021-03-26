Mdm Jessie Seah and her 100-year-old mother grateful for help from SDP

- Advertisement -

Singapore — An elderly lady and her centenarian mother went through an ordeal to seek legal assistance, and finally found help through the Singapore Democratic Party (SDP).

I had lunch with Mdm Jessie Seah (https://fb.watch/4rCwJ6ACa9/) weeks ago & also visited her century old mum. Mdm Seah… Posted by Bryan Lim Boon Heng (林文兴) on Wednesday, 24 March 2021

Mdm Jessie Seah, 73, had wanted to fulfil her 100-year-old mother’s wish to go home. However, the nursing home and her siblings stood in the way.

She shared in a video that she had first approached her MP and many other people for help. Sadly, no one had been able to offer her adequate assistance.

After being disappointed by the lack of aid, she had gone to seek out Mr Bryan Lim, the SDP candidate for the Marsiling-Yew Tee constituency. She had seen many Facebook posts of him helping residents, and thought that he would be able to give her the aid she required.

Mdm Seah had gone to visit the SDP office to look for Mr Lim, even asking neighbours, the building management and security guards for his contact details. Eventually, she managed to obtain the SDP Marsiling – Yew Tee GRC number from Facebook and spoke to Team Captain Daves Chun K Wong.

When the team captain relayed her plight to Mr Lim, the team had a quick discussion on contacting their legal contacts to help Mdm Seah. A kind-hearted lawyer eventually took up the case. Throughout the proceedings, Mr Lim was kept informed.

Mdm Seah’s mother was released from the nursing home early this year (2021). It was a huge relief as she had threatened to commit suicide in the nursing home, and Mdm Seah had suffered sleepless nights for months.

Mr Lim had taken time off a few weeks ago to eat lunch with Mdm Seah, as well as check on her mother.

She said that she is very grateful to the SDP for aiding her in this stressful incident.

