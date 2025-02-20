SINGAPORE: The Micro Builders Association, Singapore (MBAS), has introduced Certified BuildTrust Manager emblems and launched the Certified BuildTrust Manager online directory to help property, commercial, and homeowners find professionals who have completed the BuildTrust Manager Certification Programme.

The certification programme was created to mitigate construction disputes between contractors and property owners.

According to the Singapore Mediation Centre (SMC), construction disputes make up 40 per cent of the cases it has resolved. These disputes may be due to disagreements over workmanship, material substitution, or contractual ambiguities that often stem from unclear quality benchmarks.

Construction professionals who complete the programme will receive an official emblem, which they can display on their websites, name cards, and email signatures. The new online directory also allows property owners to find certified professionals through a single platform.

MBAS stated this is the first initiative of its kind for micro builders and micro construction projects, including small commercial and landed property projects.

The programme is part of the BuildTrust Construction Quality Assessment Scheme, developed by MBAS in partnership with the Building & Construction Authority (BCA) and other trade associations and chambers. It was officially launched in April 2024 at the BCA Academy by Associate Professor Muhammad Faishal Ibrahim, Minister of State for National Development.

This scheme is used to assess construction work against precise workmanship standards and specifications. It aims to minimise disputes among property owners, homeowners, architects, and contractors, while also recognising and rewarding outstanding builders.

The programme aims to address industry challenges by standardising construction quality, ensuring builders follow professional designs and specifications, and improving outcomes for property owners. It also helps experienced professionals to upskill and stay updated with the latest standards and guidance for high-quality projects.

To earn the BuildTrust Manager Certification, eligible construction professionals must complete intensive training to manage landed residential and micro projects. The programme covers best practice standards for internal and external finishes, including flooring, ceiling and roof works, workmanship, installation methods, and functional tests.

The programme is also a step towards projects achieving BuildTrust Accreditation, part of the Construction Quality Assessment Scheme. This is awarded to landed and small commercial properties that meet quality standards.

Completed projects are then assessed by certified assessors and awarded “Platinum” , “Gold”, or “Accredited”, based on their assessment scores.

MBAS President Ian Teo said the certification programme will help address the frequent disputes that arise in the construction industry.

He added, “By equipping construction professionals with the necessary skills and knowledge to meet BuildTrust standards, it fosters industry professionalism and gives property owners confidence that their projects are managed with precision, accountability, and a commitment to quality.” /TISG