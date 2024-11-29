CHINA: A group of matchmaking agencies operating in southwestern China has come under intense police scrutiny for defrauding single men out of vast sums of money.

Authorities discovered a disturbing scam where some women pretended to be potential brides, only to later disappear or pressure the men into divorce.

According to SCMP, the fraudulent schemes have reportedly cost victims hundreds of thousands of yuan, with some women earning as much as 300,000 yuan (approximately US$42,000) in just a few months.

Based on a statement from a court in Guiyang, Guizhou province, police have received 180 reports of matchmaking fraud since March of last year. This figure underscores the widespread nature of the operation, which included a complex network of deceptive practices.

Flash weddings: The scam in action

Before the crackdown by local authorities, these agencies operated out of upscale offices in Guiyang’s Huaguoyuan area, aiming to build trust with clients.

Staff actively recruited single men from smaller, rural cities across China, while also seeking women—often divorced and in financial distress—to participate in the scam.

These women were instructed to pose as potential brides, leading to “flash marriages.”

The scam followed a predictable pattern. Men were introduced to women through the agencies, and after just a few days of meeting, they would agree to marry.

As part of the arrangement, the men would sign contracts and pay substantial fees, sometimes as much as several hundred thousand yuan, as a bride price.

In many cases, the marriages dissolved quickly. The brides either vanished shortly after the ceremony or pressured the men into divorce through conflicts or deceit.

One woman, notorious in the industry, reportedly earned 300,000 yuan in just three months by engaging in multiple flash marriages.

She would marry a client, file for divorce under the pretext of domestic violence, and keep the bride price—sometimes even taking valuable assets like cars.

Desperate men caught in the trap

Victims of the scam have come forward to share their harrowing experiences. One such man, identified as Liao, traveled from Hubei province to Guiyang in May to meet a woman arranged by a local agency.

Within two days, they were married, and Liao paid a cash gift of 118,000 yuan (US$16,000) to the bride’s family. However, after their wedding, Liao’s wife frequently returned to Guiyang, demanding additional purchases like a home and car.

She often quarreled with him, and Liao soon discovered she had concealed that she had five children from previous marriages.

When Liao sought a refund from the agency, he found that it had already been shut down as part of the ongoing police investigation.

According to a former customer service representative at one of the agencies, there was no shortage of male customers. “We have no issue finding men for the dates,” the worker said, noting that as many as 40 to 50 potential clients were available each day.

Despite the police crackdown, some agencies have reportedly moved their operations to neighboring Yunnan province.

As the investigation continues, the scale of the matchmaking scam serves as a stark reminder of the lengths some are willing to go to exploit vulnerable individuals for financial gain.