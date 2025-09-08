Massive two-week crackdown on scams nets over 300 arrests in Singapore

SINGAPORE: A joint effort by the Commercial Affairs Department and the Police Land Divisions took down a huge scam network, leading to the arrest of 313 people believed to be running or facilitating several illegal schemes. The operation ran from Apr 18 to May 8.

Uncovering a web of deception

The crackdown came after investigating more than 1,200 reported and documented fraudulent activities. These involved impersonating friends, investment scams, job scams, e-commerce fraud, impersonating government officials, and rental scams. Authorities believe victims have lost more than S$11.9 million in these crimes.

Tough legal action ahead

Those arrested now face serious legal repercussions. Charges include cheating, money laundering, and offering payment services without a licence. These offences carry harsh punishments under Singapore’s laws. Cheating can lead to up to 10 years’ imprisonment and huge fines. Money laundering, under the Corruption, Drug Trafficking and Other Serious Crimes Act, can also lead to 10 years’ incarceration and penalties as high as S$500,000. Acts related to unlicensed payment services can lead to penalties of up to S$125,000 and up to three years’ imprisonment.

A clear message from the authorities

The Singapore Police Force has stated that it will pursue and prosecute scammers and their accomplices relentlessly. Residents should be careful and avoid letting others use their bank accounts or mobile lines, as they may be held responsible if these are connected to illegal activities.

How you can stay safe

To keep yourself safe, stay updated about the latest scam tactics by visiting ScamShield. If you find anything questionable or fishy, contact the ScamShield Helpline at 1799 straightaway. The public is also encouraged to report any shady activities to the Police Hotline at 1800-255-0000 or send tips through an unnamed report online via I-Witness.

This sharp crackdown on criminal activities is consistent with the Lion City’s strong stand against fraudulent acts, which pose an increasing threat to community security and trust. City officials are asking Singaporeans and other residents to stay alert, stay abreast of what’s happening around you, and help protect the island from lawbreakers.