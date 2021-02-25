Uncategorized MAS bans former representative of insurance broker for dishonest conduct

MAS bans former representative of insurance broker for dishonest conduct

Despite not being authorised to advise on or sell general insurance policies, Lau Man Chun met three persons to sell them Liberty PA policies

A general view shows the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) building in Singapore on April 14, 2016. - Emerging market currencies went into a tailspin on April 14 as the Singapore central bank's surprise decision to loosen monetary policy ignited fears about Asia's developing economies, sending shudders across the region. (Photo by ROSLAN RAHMAN / AFP) (Photo credit should read ROSLAN RAHMAN/AFP via Getty Images)

Author

Jewel Stolarchuk

Date

Category

Uncategorized
- Advertisement -

The Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) has issued four-year prohibition orders against Mr Lau Man Chun, a former representative of an insurance broker, for dishonest conduct relating to the sale of personal accident policies.

Mr Lau was a representative of Financial Alliance Pte Ltd (FAPL) from November 2014 to March 2018. FAPL is an insurance broker which distributes PA policies offered by Liberty Insurance Pte Ltd, on an exclusive basis.

Mr Lau joined Manulife Financial Advisers Pte Ltd (Manulife) in April 2018 and left in July 2019. While at Manulife, Lau was authorised only to advise on and sell life policies.

In December 2018, despite not being authorised to advise on or sell general insurance policies, Mr Lau met three persons to sell them Liberty’s PA policies. Mr Lau obtained their signatures on blank policy proposal forms and collected S$100 cash from each person, as payment for the policy premiums.

- Advertisement -

Further, in January 2019, when the clients sought an update on their policy status, Mr Lau sent falsified policy schedules to the clients, to give them the wrong impression that their policies had already been effected by Liberty.

MAS reported that the impact of Mr Lau’s actions on these persons was significant as they would not have succeeded in making a claim if the need arose.

The prohibition orders against Mr Lau took effect from Monday (22 Feb). He is prohibited from providing any financial advisory service, or taking part in the management of, acting as a director of, or becoming a substantial shareholder of any financial advisory firm under the Financial Advisers Act.

He is also prohibited from carrying on business as, or taking part in the management of, any insurance intermediary under the Insurance Act.

Send in your scoop to news@theindependent.sg 

- Advertisement -
Featured News

Ex-UOB vice-president charged with mishandling over S$5.4 million

Singapore—Sixty-five-year-old Ling Shek Lun, who used to be a  vice-president at UOB, has been charged with mishandling millions of dollars, reported straitstimes.com (ST) on Friday (Feb 19). Ling, a Singaporean who was charged in district court on Feb 10, faces two charges...
View Post
Featured News

Journalist asks Lim Tean if he’ll denounce the racism on Abolish CECA Petition FB page

Singapore—Journalist Kirsten Han asked lawyer and opposition leader Lim Tean on Thursday (Feb 18) on social media whether he will denounce the “blatant racism” on the Abolish CECA Petition Facebook page. Mr Lim, the People's Voice party founder and leader, is named...
View Post
Featured News

Woman prevents passerby from calling ambulance after her husband hits motorcyclist and pillion rider

A video of a woman trying to stop a passer-by from calling an ambulance, after her husband was the one who hit a motorcyclist and his pillion, went viral. The video was circulated online on Wednesday (Feb 17) and published on Facebook...
View Post

Send in your scoop to news@theindependent.sg 

© The Independent News & Media Pte Ltd, Singapore
Theindependent