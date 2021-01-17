Home News MAS appoints new deputy managing director

MAS appoints new deputy managing director

51-year-old Mr Leong has been with the central bank for close to three decades.

Photo: CSOP ASSET MANAGEMENT PTE. LTD.

Singapore — The Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) announced on Thursday (Jan 14) that it has appointed Leong Sing Chiong as Deputy Managing Director (Markets & Development).

51-year-old Mr Leong has been with the central bank for close to three decades. He began his career with the Reserves Management Department of MAS in 1993. He went on to hold various appointments in MAS covering Markets and Investment, International, and Financial Centre Development.

He also served for two years as Chief Representative of MAS’ London Representative office from 2002 to 2004.

Prior to his new appointment, Mr Leong served as Assistant Managing Director (Markets and Investment) from 2018, as well as Assistant Managing Director (Development and International) from 2013 to 2018.

Mr Leong is set to take on his new role on 1 February 2021. He will oversee the Markets and Investment Group which conducts money market and foreign exchange operations, issues Singapore Government Securities, and manages Singapore’s official foreign reserves.

He will also oversee MAS’ Development and International Group which promotes Singapore as an international financial centre creating good jobs and supports vibrant financial markets. Mr Leong will oversee the FinTech and Innovation Group, as well.

Mr Leong takes over the position from Ms Jacqueline Loh, Deputy Managing Director (Markets & Development and Corporate Development). Ms Loh will remain as Deputy Managing Director (Corporate Development) while Mr Leong will continue in his current role as Assistant Managing Director (Markets & Investment) until a successor is appointed. /TISG

