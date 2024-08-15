A Marymount resident expressed frustration online as she revealed her MP Gan Siow Huang’s helpers kept calling her “a maid” even though she’s local, when they visited her home ahead of an MP visit.

Taking to the Singapore Raw subreddit, the resident u/DreamMausoleum wrote: “I don’t want to start a fire but I wanted to bring this incident to light. It was about 8:40 pm on July 4th, and I was having my dinner when I noticed a figure loitering around in the corridor through the textured window. Being a petite female, I grew cautious.”

Upon doing so, she encountered a male grassroots leader who approached her door and asked if her “sir” was inside. Confused by the question, she responded by asking, “Who?” The grassroots leader then proceeded to ask if she was the maid. Feeling taken aback, the resident clarified that she was not a maid, to which the leader responded by confirming, “You not a maid ah?” before informing her that MP Gan Siow Huang would be visiting the area.

Shortly after this interaction, two other grassroots leaders arrived, a male and a female. The female leader remarked, “Oh, the maid eating ah?” once again prompting the resident to clarify that she was not a maid. Despite her repeated clarifications, the comments continued. As the group, including MP Gan Siow Huang, passed by her unit, the resident overheard them referring to her as “the maid eating.”

“My mom came home as they were chatting and taking photos with the neighbors a few doors down and I told her about it as I was quite upset at that point. She went to look for them about it, them claiming that no such thing happened… but unfortunately for them, my precaution paid off. I have evidence of what they said and I have quoted them word for word,” she added.

The resident expressed her disappointment and questioned the type of people being elected and their suitability as leaders. “Is this the type of people we’re electing for? Are those the kind of people fit to be an example to others?” she wrote.

As of the time of writing, the post has garnered significant attention and sparked concerns over the behavior of the grassroots leaders. Some questioned the practice of having helpers announce the arrival of the MP while others urged the resident to bring the issue up officially to Ms Gan.

TISG/