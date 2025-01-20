SINGAPORE: Over 10,000 households in the Marsiling-Yew Tee GRC will benefit from an initiative designed to ease the burden of rising living costs. Dubbed the “MY $1 Deals,” the program allows qualifying households to purchase key groceries—such as rice, eggs, and cooking oil—for just $1.

According to the latest Straits Times article, eligible households, which must include at least one Singaporean, can purchase up to three $1 coupons. These coupons can be exchanged for a 2.5kg pack of rice, a litre of cooking oil, or a tray of 30 eggs. The coupons were made available for sale at community clubs in the GRC from Dec 30, 2024, to Jan 17, 2025. By Jan 18 and 19, residents can redeem them at designated grocery exchange points.

How the “MY $1 Deals” work

Prime Minister Lawrence Wong, who oversees the Limbang ward in Marsiling-Yew Tee, inaugurated the grocery exchange on Jan 18, acknowledging Singaporeans’ growing financial pressures as prices have surged in the past two years. He emphasized that the government is committed to helping residents cope with these higher costs, citing ongoing support programs like the CDC vouchers, which provide households with $300 to use at supermarkets, hawker centres, and local shops.

Government and grassroots collaboration for ongoing support

PM Wong was joined by fellow Members of Parliament (MPs) from the GRC — Mr Zaqy Mohamad, Mr Alex Yam, and Ms Hany Soh—at the launch event, where he reassured residents that more support initiatives would follow, including an additional $1 deals in 2025.

While Marsiling-Yew Tee is not the only constituency that has introduced such programs, it is part of a growing trend of local initiatives to support residents. For example, Bukit Panjang implemented its own Bukit Panjang Dollar Deal in 2024, which allows residents to purchase set meals, vegetable packs, or eggs for $1 each month.

Mr Zaqy Mohamad, also present at the event, noted that the grassroots leaders would review community feedback before deciding on whether to extend the MY $1 Deals program further. He added that the initiative is supported by grassroots funds and donations, and it complements broader government schemes like the CDC and GST vouchers.

Resident feedback — Gratitude and hopes for long-term relief

Local residents expressed appreciation for the initiative, though many highlighted the need for more comprehensive solutions. Ms Esther Tay, a 48-year-old sales professional, noted that while the $1 deals were generous, the rising cost of living has become increasingly burdensome. “We hope that the Government can do more to help by perhaps controlling the prices of basic items,” she said.

Another resident, Madam Nadia, a 35-year-old marketing professional, echoed similar sentiments, expressing hope that the Government would look into long-term solutions such as wage increases and addressing inflation. “Every time I buy groceries, I feel the price hikes—just a few cents here and there—but it adds up,” she said.

With support initiatives like “MY $1 Deals,” the government is striving to alleviate the pressure on residents. However, as the cost of living continues to rise, many are hopeful that further measures will be introduced to provide more sustainable relief.