Marsiling residents greet SDP team with a host of problems

Singapore—Singapore Democratic Party’s (SDP) Bryan Lim wrote that when he resumed house visits at Marsiling, residents met him with so many issues that he couldn’t do everything he planned for the first house visits of the year.

Mr Lim is SDP’s treasurer and a member of the SDP team who contested at Marsiling-Yew Tee GRC in the General Election last July.

He took to Facebook on Thursday night (Jan 14), to write that he and the party’s Marsiling-Yew Tee team had resumed on-ground activities the previous night after taking a holiday break.

The residents there, Mr Lim wrote, gave them “a rapturous reception.”

However, he added that the residents presented the SDP team with many of the problems they are facing: “from leaking ceilings, cracked walls to noisy neighbours etc- so much so that we could not complete our house visits as planned.”

But despite being faced with all the issues, he wrote that he considers it an honour to be given a chance to help out, and that it’s an indication that residents trust them.

Nevertheless, we are happy to have this problem because we always feel honoured that residents are willing to share their issues with us. It takes a certain level of trust for them to do so.”

Mr Lim added that the most important thing is that he and the team are able to have “quality engagements with the residents.”

He then went on to tell of one such “quality engagement.”

“In fact, one of the residents actually chased after us when we had decided to call it a day because it was getting late. He invited us to his place as he would like to seek my advice on some housing matters.”

The SDP treasurer added that he “felt really fulfilled” because he “was able to assist him in his decision making, despite ending later than the team had planned. Mr Lim also asked the resident to update him on his situation.

The People’s Action Party (PAP) won at Marsiling-Yew Tee GRC in last year’s GRC. Its team is composed of Education Minister Lawrence Wong, together with Mr Alex Yam, Mr Zaqy Mohamad and Ms Hany Soh Hui Bin.

The PAP team won at Marsiling-Yew Tee GRC with 63.18 per cent of the vote.

In the GE of 2015, in which Mr Lim had also contested, the PAP team had won with 68.73 per cent of the vote, suggesting that the SDP has been gaining ground in the area.

/TISG

